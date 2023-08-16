Hello and welcome to a huge day for England football as the European champions take on Australia in Sydney. The winner will move through to the World Cup final where they will face Spain on Sunday. The biggest threat to England’s hopes will come in the shape of Sam Kerr, who is fit to play after struggling with a calf injury.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said: “Australia is not just Sam Kerr. Yes, we have a plan [if she starts]. She can play and she can start on the bench, so that’s the situation. Of course she is a threat, she’s a very good player, so a lot of respect [to her].

“But there is more than Sam Kerr, because at the end it is always a team performance. When the team does really well an individual can do even better. That’s the same for Australia and it’s the same for England.

“There is a lot of pressure on her because everyone expects things from her. I think Australia have grown in the tournament too, they had some difficult situations they had to come back from and they did really well. We expect a very strong Australia tomorrow.”

England captain Millie Bright, Kerr’s club team-mate at Women’s Super League champions Chelsea, echoed her manager’s assessment, adding:

“I think everyone knows [Sam] pretty well. On the worldwide stage, I think she’s made a name for herself. “It’s pretty hard not to know Sam and her abilities, but like Sarina said there’s other players in the team. I think we’re prepared to play against Australia as a team.”

Packed fan zones in cities around Australia will have giant screens showing the match, and thousands of pubs will broadcast. And you can follow the match live with us here, with the kick-off for the big game at 11am BST.