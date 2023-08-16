Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape with the knockout stages underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Hinata Miyazawa is at the top of the standings with five goals, but Japan are out of the World Cup after their defeat to Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Alexandra Popp, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the golden boot, is also out and will be unable to add any more to her four goals after the two-time champions crashed out in the group stages.

Lauren James is among those on three goals, but the forward has been handed a two-match ban by Fifa after her red card against Nigeria.

If two or more players finish on the same number of goals, the golden boot will be determined by assists and then on minutes played.

The USA’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White were joint top scorers four years ago after all finishing on six goals. Rapinoe and Morgan also had three assists, but Rapinoe took the golden boot having scored her goals in less minutes.

Women’s World Cup golden boot standings

*players in bold are still active in the tournament*

Five goals

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) – one assist

Four goals

Kadidiatou Diani (France) – three assists

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Jill Roord (Netherlands)

Three goals

Lauren James (England) – three assists

Aitana Bonmati (Spain) – two assists

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) – one assist

Alba Redondo (Spain) – one assist

Ary Borges (Brazil) – one assist

Sophie Román Haug (Norway)

Hayley Raso (Australia)