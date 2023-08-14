‘Keeping the dream alive’: Alessia Russo reacts to scoring England’s winning goal
England are preparing to face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals, with the hosts gripped by Matildas fever ahead of Wednesday’s crunch clash in Sydney.
The Lionesses reached the semi-finals as they came from behind to beat Colombia on Saturday and will return to Stadium Australia to face the hosts, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to reach their first ever World Cup final. Australia defeated France on penalties in what was the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympics, with the excitement set to build even further ahead of facing rivals England.
The World Cup semi-finals kick off tomorrow with Spain meeting Sweden in Auckland for a place in Sunday’s showpiece final. All four teams left in the World Cup are looking to win the tournament for the first time, with European champions England remaining slight favourites. Sweden were impressive in knocking out Japan in the quarter-finals, while Spain have a hugely talented squad and Australia have the momentum and backing of their home support.
Follow all the latest World Cup news and updates ahead of the semi-finals in today’s live blog.
Women’s World Cup
Georgia Stanway stood on her own, isolated in a pocket of space. With her hands in the air, she saw the move before it unfolded. England had been searching for the gaps against Colombia, but going behind only sharpened their focus. After the explosion of Colombia’s goal, England could have lost their heads, but Stanway found hers and then the space. One thumping finish from Alessia Russo later and England were heading towards the semi-finals of the World Cup.
Arguably, no one deserves this semi-final more than the Bayern Munich midfielder. Stanway had to be disciplined when Keira Walsh was injured, constrained when Lauren James was given the keys to England’s creative output. With James suspended, Stanway was released. With the bite in midfield to combat Colombia’s physicality, then the cool to pick holes in their defensive shape. Having to play through four games on a yellow card has meanwhile forced Stanway to do it all on a knife-edge, controlling the aggression when one wrong moment would have taken her semi-final away.
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 14:01
England not focused on spoiling Australia’s World Cup party, says Keira Walsh
England midfielder Keira Walsh insists the Lionesses are not thinking about the Australian hearts they would break if they eliminate the World Cup co-hosts in Wednesday’s Sydney semi-final.
Australia reached the final four for the first time after beating France in a thrilling penalty shootout, while this will be England’s third crack at advancing to the final of the global showpiece – a feat they have yet to accomplish.
The fervour with which Australians have embraced their side has grown at a frenetic pace, culminating with thousands gathering in fan parks across the country to watch the quarter-final and millions more breaking viewing records on TV.
Walsh said: “Whatever game I play, I want to win. It doesn’t matter who you are playing against. For us, I wouldn’t say we are thinking about spoiling the party.
“I think it is just another game and a massive game at that. We are just fully focused on trying to reach a World Cup final, regardless of who we are playing. I think obviously with the support from Australia it is going to be a little bit different for them in that sense.
“I think we have seen that the (England) girls are ready to fight.
“Obviously, when the whistle ends it is a different story, but I think in the game the girls are very aware of what the game is going to be like, what the stadium is going to be like. I think, for us, we are more than ready for it.”
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 13:30
Women’s World Cup
Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo has been cheering on her Barcelona team mates playing for Spain at the Women’s World Cup but will now hope to send them packing from the tournament after Tuesday’s semi-final.
Nine of the winger’s club team mates were in ‘La Roja’ squad that edged the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarter-final in Auckland on Friday, including both goalscorers, Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo.
Rolfo said she has a “special bond” with the Barcelona cohort, having shared back-to-back championships in Spain’s domestic women’s league and won the Women’s Champions League with them.
“I have been cheering for them in every game. We have been sending each other messages throughout the tournament, congratulations when they win or we win,” Rolfo said.
“I want them to go far in this tournament. Or I did. I think they’ve now gone far enough.”
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 13:01
Spain vs Sweden: Kick-off time and how to watch on TV
Spain face Sweden in the first Women’s World Cup semi-final on Tuesday as both nations go in search of their first tournament crown.
Sweden produced their best performance of the World Cup to defeat Japan 2-1 in the quarter-finals, knocking out the team of the tournament with a display of high-tempo pressing while continuing to take their chances at set-pieces.
Centre-back Amanda Ilestedt is Sweden’s top-scorer with four goals so far, with the defender in the race for the World Cup golden boot.
Spain required Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time goal to defeat Netherlands and have navigated a player mutiny under head coach Jorge Vilda to reach their first ever World Cup semi-final.
The winner will play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final. Here’s everything you need to know.
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 12:46
Women’s World Cup
Sarina Wiegman pleased with England spirit in comeback:
“I think the team again showed some resilience and a lot of togetherness. And yeah, I’m just really proud again of the team. As a team, I think we did a great job. But at moments they had some crosses that were very dangerous and I think how we got them (the defenders) to solve that (worked) really well.”
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 12:01
Lucy Bronze revealed England would have failed to live up to their own expectations had they not reached the World Cup semi-finals.
“If we hadn’t have gotten to the semi-final, I would have said that we would have underperformed,” the defender said.
“A lot of people said that England were the team that were going to flop a little bit. Our performances haven’t been our best, granted, but the results have been there and we’ve got to the semi-final, which is what this England team is known for doing.
“This very much reminds me of 2015, having to fight in every single game.
“I think the difference with this team is we have won trophies, we have won tournaments, so we do know what to do.
“We knew coming into the tournament that it wasn’t going to be easy. There was a lot of outside noise about whether England was going to be able to cope well with everything thrown at us…and the semi-final is what is expected of us as the England team.”
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 11:01
Women’s World Cup
Matildas Tameka Yallop and Lydia Williams on Monday resisted every attempt to get them to imbue this week’s Women’s World Cup semi-final with extra meaning because they are facing Australia’s fiercest sporting rival, England.
Still coming down from the high of Saturday’s dramatic victory over France, the two experienced internationals were quick to scotch the idea that facing England on Wednesday for a place in the final held special significance.
“I think it’s just another game,” said goalkeeper Williams.
“At the end of the day we know how to shift focus to representing and performing. It’s a significant game, obviously we are in the semi-finals, but it’s just another opponent for us.”
While Williams watched on as fellow keeper MacKenzie Arnold starred in Saturday’s shootout thriller that triggered ‘Matildas Mania’ across Australia, midfielder Yallop came into the match as a substitute and buried the seventh penalty.
“The feeling in the group is really high at the moment and we definitely enjoyed every second of that match, in front of that crowd, and of course in front of everyone watching in Australia and beyond the borders as well,” she said.
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 10:31
Women’s World Cup
The Lionesses will be ready to face Australia in front of the home fans after playing against Colombia’s passionate support in the quarter-finals, according to Beth England.
“I think the atmosphere is going to be amazing,” the striker said. “I thought the crowd tonight was incredible. Every time we touched the ball they were booing but I think you just relish it because these are the atmosphere you want from stadiums. 75,000 and the Australian fans are going to bring a nice big bit of noise through. It’s going to be interesting and entertaining for everyone.
“We’ve been in this situation where we’ve had a lot of noise. The Euros last year at Old Trafford, Wembley. It’s nothing these girls aren’t used to now. We are getting in more and more in the women’s game. Selling out, getting big crowds and not being able to think. So it’s just going to be an exciting game and a special one.”
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 10:01
Women’s World Cup
Coach Tony Gustavsson expects Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semi-finals to resonate far beyond the sport’s regular audience as the Matildas’ exploits dominated the nation’s media the morning after their penalty shoot-out win over France.
“I genuinely really believe that this team can create history in so many ways, not just winning football games,” Gustavsson said.
“The way that they can inspire the next generation, how they can unite a nation or they can leave a legacy that is much bigger than 90 minutes of football. I think that is also why I believe in them so much.
“The why is so much bigger than just football and when that drives you…that is a powerful tool that can be very difficult to stop.
“I’ve sensed that from day one working with this team, the inner drive and the why is what gets them to where they are today.”
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 09:01
Women’s World Cup
One of the oldest sporting rivalries will be played on a new stage, after England overcame yet another new problem. A first comeback of this Women’s World Cup will ensure Sarina Wiegman’s side return to Stadium Australia to play the hosts in Wednesday’s semi-final, in what is set to be the grandest occasion of this thrilling tournament so far.
England once more avoided becoming a surprise exit, as they began to show the sort of quality everyone has long expected in this tenacious 2-1 victory over Colombia.
The invigorating South American side deserve huge credit for bringing that out of the European champions, as they became the first side to take the lead against them at this World Cup. And there was so briefly the possibility they could put them out.
Something was different with this England, though, that could well be crucial against Australia. Alessia Russo almost summed it up by offering that huge moment: a fine finish to win it.
Miguel Delaney’s match report from Sydney:
Jamie Braidwood14 August 2023 08:01