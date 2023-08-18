World Cup semi-final: England fans celebrate Lionesses scoring against Australia

England are through to the Women’s World Cup final for the first time after a stunning 3-1 win over Australia in Sydney set up an all-European title decider against Spain on Sunday.

Manager Sarina Wiegman said she was “in a fairytale” after guiding England to the final for the first time, while defender Lucy Bronze was overcome with emotion after playing in two previous semi-final defeats in 2015 and 2019.

The Lionesses will play Spain on Sunday in England’s first World Cup final since 1966 and the nation is set to come to a halt as the team look to bring the game’s biggest prize back home.

Meanwhile, the FA have confirmed that a plan is already in place for a statue of the England team at Wembley Stadium, while the governing body also said they would “100 per cent” reject any approach from the USA for the Lionesses manager.

