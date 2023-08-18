World Cup semi-final: England fans celebrate Lionesses scoring against Australia
England are through to the Women’s World Cup final for the first time after a stunning 3-1 win over Australia in Sydney set up an all-European title decider against Spain on Sunday.
Manager Sarina Wiegman said she was “in a fairytale” after guiding England to the final for the first time, while defender Lucy Bronze was overcome with emotion after playing in two previous semi-final defeats in 2015 and 2019.
The Lionesses will play Spain on Sunday in England’s first World Cup final since 1966 and the nation is set to come to a halt as the team look to bring the game’s biggest prize back home.
Meanwhile, the FA have confirmed that a plan is already in place for a statue of the England team at Wembley Stadium, while the governing body also said they would “100 per cent” reject any approach from the USA for the Lionesses manager.
Follow all the reaction to England’s win against Australia in the semi-finals, get all the latest Women’s World Cup odds here and find latest tips for England vs Spain in the final here.
England’s rivalry with Spain is missing just one vital ingredient – sun loungers
It is a disappointment that women’s football has come of age in very slightly more enlightened times.
For most people, what will happen on Sunday in Sydney is just a sporting contest, a shot at immortality. It’s noble enough. Admirable even. But it is nevertheless a statement of fact that had this been going on, say, 20 years ago, it would have been a fine opportunity to analyse the degree to which the proud nations of England and Spain absolutely hate one another.
It is only really the luck of the footballing draw that means your average Englishman has spent the last half-century or so getting angry about the Battle of Trafalgar, the Second World War and the Falklands, while scarcely troubling at all the rich seam of historical grievance with the Spanish. And it seems a shame that this is unlikely to change.
There has, in relatively modern times, only been one opportunity for the tabloid newspapers to evoke the Spanish Armada, and that was 27 years ago during Euro ’96. What a waste. But if you look closely enough, you’ll see that Anglo-Spanish resentment has been simmering nicely for quite some time.
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 10:31
This World Cup means so much more for women than who wins and who loses
Record attendances, standout goalkeeping performances, and penalty-taking fire-power to eclipse any strike by a man in last season’s Premier League.
Not bad for a bunch of girls, is it?
The 2023 Women’s World Cup has certainly been pulling in the fans. One of the home teams, Australia, has twice played in front of crowds exceeding 75,000 in Sydney, and that was only limited by the capacity of the stadium.
Well over 500,000 have attended fan zones in host cities to watch the games on big screens, and, after only two rounds of the tournament, attendance numbers had already exceeded the total attendance of the 2015 World Cup in Canada.
The football world governing body, FIFA, has been trying to grow women’s football at pace, and it seems to be working.
Gemma Abbott on the importance of this World Cup:
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 09:42
Support grows for bank holiday if Lionesses win World Cup final
Sir Keir Starmer has called for a celebratory bank holiday should England win Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final. The Labour leader said he was “never complacent” as he backed the suggestion in the event of the Lionesses beating Spain.
The Government has said an extra bank holiday is not currently in its plans, adding it will find the “right way to celebrate” if England win.
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 08:59
Why are England wearing blue kits for the World Cup final?
England will go in search of a first Women’s World Cup crown when they take on Spain in the final in Sydney.
While the fixture will obviously be held on a neutral ground, Spain are Team A for the final and thus have kit precedence.
That means that Jorge Vilda’s team will play in their red home strip, with dark blue shorts and socks.
While England might be expected to then wear their traditional white shirts, the Lionesses’ home kit now includes blue shorts after lobbying from players over concerns about wearing white during their periods.
The matching shorts necessitates a change: England will wear their light blue away kit for the final, with white socks.
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 08:13
Lauren James ‘will be ready’ for World Cup final, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes
Lauren James will be ready to play for England in Sunday’s World Cup final if she is selected by Sarina Wiegman, according to her club manager Emma Hayes.
James is available to face Spain in England’s first ever Women’s World Cup final after serving a two-match ban for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the last-16.
The Lionesses defeated Colombia and Australia in their last two matches without James, who was England’s breakout star in the group stages.
Chelsea boss Hayes says she has spoken to the 21-year-old forward throughout the tournament and backed James to be in the frame for selection.
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 07:51
US will not poach ‘special’ World Cup coach Sarina Wiegman, insists FA
The Football Association will resist any USA approach for Sarina Wiegman, chief executive Mark Bullingham has said.
Wiegman is now one game away from a history double, as she took a senior English national team to a World Cup final for the first time. That has naturally attracted interest from the USA, whose coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned after a huge underperformance that saw the deposed world champions eliminated in the last 16.
Bullingham said the FA would “100 per cent” reject any approach.
“It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy. I think that is the answer.
“We’ve seen lots of rumours and, look, she is a special talent. We’ve got a bit of time because obviously she’s contracted to 2025, and she’ll obviously want to have a decent holiday after this. But all I’ll say is we’re massive fans of her. We believe she’s happy, and we’d love to continue working with her for a long time.”
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 07:31
Fifa president says ‘women have the power’ to achieve equality in football
Fifa president Gianni Infantino said it is women who “have the power to change” football and achieve equality in the game.
It has already been a record-breaking Women’s World Cup, with the tournament in Australia and New Zealand setting its highest-ever attendance figures of over two million people as well as drawing booming TV audiences around the globe. The Fifa president also said the World Cup has generated over $570m (£447m) in revenues and has “broke even” financially ahead of Sunday’s final between England and Spain.
There remains a huge discrepancy in prize money between the men’s and women’s World Cups, however. Despite a 10-fold increase from the last Women’s World Cup in 2019, the record prize money of $152m (£126m) announced by Fifa before the tournament remains some way short of the reported $440m (£365m) prize money on offer to teams at last year’s men’s finals in Qatar.
While Infantino said Fifa remains on track to achieve equal pay between the men’s and women’s World Cup at the 2026 and 2027 tournaments, the Fifa president urged media and sponsors to step to help bridge the gap and said women “have the power to convince men” that equity in football can be reached.
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 07:05
FA to build Wembley statue of England’s Lionesses after World Cup and Euros heroics
The Football Association has revealed that a plan is already in place following Euro 2022 for a statue of the England team close to Wembley Stadium.
If England beat a fine Spanish side at Stadium Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final, any statue might have to feature two trophies, given their European triumph last summer. FA CEO Mark Bullingham revealed that the governing body was already in discussions about the design, as it would sit in the footprint of Wembley Stadium.
“In terms of statues, it’s something we are looking at post-Euros. We’ve made progress on that, and it would be right to have something to commemorate that success outside Wembley. It would be the whole team.
“Our starting point was more for plans around a collective, but we’ll see what design ideas come up. And you can imagine the iconic images that came out of the Euros. There’s some brilliant things which could be produced. Our starting point is that it’s a brilliant team.”
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 06:44
‘Another reason to whinge’: Australian media criticise England after Matildas beaten at Women’s World Cup
Australia missed out on a first appearance in a Women’s World Cup final after a 3-1 defeat to England in Sydney.
The Matildas fell behind in the first half at Stadium Australia before Sam Kerr levelled with a spectacular finish from distance.
But goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured victory for the Lionesses late on to take Sarina Wiegman’s side through to a second consecutive major tournament final.
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 06:05
Sarina Wiegman could be England men’s manager after Southgate, says FA chief
Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham would not rule out the possibility that Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman could one day lead the England men’s team.
The 53-year-old’s stock as a serial winner has risen steadily since securing the European championship trophy with her native Netherlands in 2017, then doing the same with England last summer.
She has now guided England to a first-ever World Cup final, in the process becoming the only manager to do so with two different nations in the women’s showpiece after steering her home country to the same stage four years ago.
Jamie Braidwood18 August 2023 06:04