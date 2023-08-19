World Cup semi-final: England fans celebrate Lionesses scoring against Australia

England are counting down the hours until they play in their first Women’s World Cup final as Sarina Wiegman and her players prepare to face Spain for the title in Sydney on Sunday.

It’s the first time the England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966, with the nation set to come to a halt as the Lionesses look to bring the game’s biggest prize back home. And manager Wiegman is well aware of the 57 years of hurt that the nation has endured and is backing her side to end that on Sunday morning.

Wiegman will give a press conference this morning ahead of the final, after she confirmed she is happy as England manager and wants to see out the remainder of her contract, despite speculation linking the Lionesses boss to the United States,

Meanwhile, Australia will look to finish their home World Cup on a high as they face Sweden in the third-place play-off in Brisbane. The Matildas were beaten by England in the semi-finals but will hope to sign off with a win after capturing the hearts of the nation during their record-breaking run.

