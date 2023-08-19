World Cup semi-final: England fans celebrate Lionesses scoring against Australia
England are counting down the hours until they play in their first Women’s World Cup final as Sarina Wiegman and her players prepare to face Spain for the title in Sydney on Sunday.
It’s the first time the England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966, with the nation set to come to a halt as the Lionesses look to bring the game’s biggest prize back home. And manager Wiegman is well aware of the 57 years of hurt that the nation has endured and is backing her side to end that on Sunday morning.
Wiegman will give a press conference this morning ahead of the final, after she confirmed she is happy as England manager and wants to see out the remainder of her contract, despite speculation linking the Lionesses boss to the United States,
Meanwhile, Australia will look to finish their home World Cup on a high as they face Sweden in the third-place play-off in Brisbane. The Matildas were beaten by England in the semi-finals but will hope to sign off with a win after capturing the hearts of the nation during their record-breaking run.
Follow all the build-up to England's clash against Spain in the final
England updates from World Cup final press conference
Wiegman: “It’s really exciting to play the game tomorrow and we are eager to win it. It shows how football unites. It brings people together. That’s what you see in England, that’s what you saw in Australia. It’s so much more than just playing football.
“Lauren was just a moment. We all know it should not be part of football. She regretted it. She apologised. She lost her emotions.. Now she’s ready to play again.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:57
England updates from World Cup final press conference
Bright on the players’ relationship with Wiegman: “The longer you work together the better connection we’ve had, the more honest you can be, and you see that translate onto the pitch. Without the challenges we faced we might not be here today.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:55
England updates from World Cup final press conference
Wiegman is asked to sum up England: “Togetherness. Adaptable and resilient, that’s our style of play. The team has inspired the nation so much last year but also at the World Cup also on this stage. Hopefully it will inspire more girls to play football, not just in England but around the world.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:53
England updates from World Cup final press conference
Wiegman: “I hope more and more women start coaching. It’s getting better but the balance needs improving. It’s important women see women on the pitch because what you see is what you can be. It’s important to keep pushing.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:49
England updates from World Cup final press conference
Wiegman: “The Spanish team is in a good place. They have had a very good tournament so far. They are dynamic and will look to keep possession. They are not different to what I’ve seen before.”
On how Lauren James comes back into the team: “She’s good. She’s kept training. It’s nice to have 23 players available for tomorrow.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:48
England updates from World Cup final press conference
Bright: “We have seen how hard the games have been. It’s a proud moment as a player and a woman to show the level we are at on the world’s stage.
“We live in the moment. It’s a World Cup final but for us it’s another game. Our preparation remains the same. We’ve got a game plan.
“Everyone knows how big this is. It’s been players’ dreams for years. We know how big it is back home but it’s just another game.
“It’s massive, but it’s for everyone. It’s an honour and a dream to come true to lead the girls out, but ultimately it’s the team.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:44
England updates from World Cup final press conference
Wiegman: “We watched the game back [against Spain in 2022]. We have analysed Spain and I think we are ready.
Bright: “We are very open about what we stand for. The growth of the game has been incredible and we appreciate all the work that goes on. As players we don’t stop here, and we are always pushing for more.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:40
England updates from World Cup final press conference
Wiegman: “I’m very happy where I am right now. We have the support and everything we need to perform at the highest level. It is a pleasure to work with these players.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:38
England updates from World Cup final press conference
Wiegman: “It’s incredible. We’ve felt the support here, but also from the UK. That’s something you dream of and we hope we play our best game ever tomorrow. We hope everyone enjoys it.”
Bright: “It’s England against Spain in the World Cup final. They deserve to be there and we focus on ourselves.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:36
England updates from World Cup final press conference
England captain Millie Bright and manager Sarina Wiegman are here at Stadium Australia for their pre-match press conference.
Wiegman: This is a whole new situation. It’s not 2019, it’s 2023. Everyone is fit and ready. We grew throughout the tournament. Let’s just talk about the final tomorrow (Wiegman was asked about the idea of replacing Gareth Southgate as England’s men’s manager).
Bright: “It’s a proud moment. We have a shot at the trophy we always wanted.”
Jamie Braidwood19 August 2023 08:34