Japan face the biggest test of their Women’s World Cup campaign yet as they take on Sweden in the quarter-finals.
Japan have been the standout team of the World Cup so far to emerge as one of the favourites for the title. The 2011 champions are the tournament’s top scorers, with striker Hinata Miyazawa leading the golden boot standings with five goals from four games.
But Sweden offer a true test of those title ambitions, after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States on penalties in the last-16. After a 0-0 draw against the USA, Sweden progressed in dramatic fashion after Lina Hurtig’s penalty was ruled to have crossed the line by an inch.
The winner will play Spain in the last four after La Roja defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to reach their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, thanks to Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner.
Follow live updates from Japan vs Sweden as the World Cup quarter-finals continue, following Spain vs Netherlands
Women’s World Cup: Japan 0-0 Sweden
22 mins: Feels like both teams are just taking a breather after the fast start. Japan are certaintly in a game here. They’re not having the control they enjoyed against Norway, nor are they finding the space they enjoyed so much against Spain. Sweden are making it difficult for them.
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:54
Women’s World Cup: Japan 0-0 Sweden
17 mins: Japan are always looking for the precise and intricate pass. Tanaka almost finds it as Japan flow forward – she had Sugita making the overlapping run on the left flank, but it’s just cut out.
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:49
Women’s World Cup: Japan 0-0 Sweden
14 mins: Nice play from Sweden again, who are finding the gaps down the sides of the Japan defence as Rolfo and Asllani tuck inside and exploit the spaces in midfield.
Andersson’s first inswinging corner is a complete waste and goes straight out.
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:45
Women’s World Cup: Japan 0-0 Sweden
11 mins: Japan win a free kick 25 yards from goal after Tanaka is clipped from behind – they again avoid the cross, instead going for a short free-kick routine, but Sweden cut it out in the box .
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:43
Women’s World Cup: Japan 0-0 Sweden
7 mins: It’s been a fast start – Sweden have come out and are playing a lot more aggressively than they did against the USA, looking to take the game to Japan and be on the front foot. It could be a dangerous game against the Japan counter-attack.
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:39
Women’s World Cup: Japan 0-0 Sweden
3 mins: A first test for Japan as Sweden win a free kick high and wide on the right side. Asllani swings it in but Japan win the header and clear well.
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:34
KICK-OFF! Women’s World Cup: Japan vs Sweden
1 min: Underway in Auckland! Japan win a corner inside the first minute and take it short, which perhaps tells you a lot about where the strengths and weaknesses lie…
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:31
Women’s World Cup: Japan vs Sweden
Here we go! It’s Japan vs Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals, in what is a fascinating test of both teams given what we have seen so far.
Can Japan continue to look so fluid against a team like Sweden, who locked out the USA with a strong defensive performance? And how will they look to cause Japan problems against set-pieces?
It’s such a new challenge for both teams, on what is a huge stage at Eden Park.
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:30
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan vs Sweden
What makes Japan so interesting?
The 2011 champions were considered to be a side in transition but have so far played the best football of the tournament. They have a clear tactical plan and Japan’s players are well drilled in the system they have chosen to play. Japan finished the group stage with the most goals and expected goals (xG) of any team at the tournament, but it’s about the only statistical category in which they do dominate.
Japan aren’t near the top when it comes to passes, possession, or even shots. Everything is instead built on efficiency and maximising the quality of their goal-scoring opportunities. Japan’s shape, with wing-backs and two No 10s, has allowed this, while the outstanding service from Yui Hasegawa and Jun Endo feeds the players who have taken their chances.
All of this could change the second Japan face a side who are able to counter their system, such as Sweden. Everything has gone right so far for Japan, but the high-pressure environment of a knockout game is a different test.
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:24
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan vs Sweden
One thing that will be key is set-pieces: a high percentage of Sweden’s goals have come from corners, particularly towards Amanda Ilestedt.
Ilestedt has scored three goals already at the World Cup from inswinging corners alone.
Jamie Braidwood11 August 2023 08:23