England Lionesses train ahead of Women’s World Cup clash with Nigeria
The Women’s World Cup takes a break today after a dramatic end to the group stages saw Germanyeliminated from the tournament. The No. 2 ranked side in the world failed to make it out of the group after a 1-1 draw against South Korea left them on four points in Group H, two behind Colombia and Morocco – the Atlas Lionesses’ defeated Colombia 1-0 on the final matchday.
Germany’s exit is good news for England as they would have been on the Lionesses side of the draw and could have been potential semi-final opponents. There’s a long way to go until that stage however and Sarina Wiegman will be focused only on defeating Nigeria in the last-16.
Elsewhere, co-hosts Australia made it into the knockout stages with an impressive 4-0 demolition of Canada in their final match of Group B. The Matildas needed to win to ensure their spot in the last-16 and, despite captain Sam Kerr still being injured, they swept the Canadians aside and dumped them out of the tournament. Another giant killing saw Jamaica hold Brazil at bay for a 0-0 draw and ensured they edged into the last-16 where they now face Colombia.
Follow along for the latest news and updates from the Women’s World Cup:
Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia
Also known as Coopers Stadium, the home of A-League side Adelaide United was first opened in 1960 and is one of the smaller venues hosting games at the the World Cup with a crowd capacity of just 13,327.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 11:10
Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand’s national stadium was opened in 1900 and has a capacity of 40,536. It is primarily used for rugby union fixtures in winter and cricketing Tests in summer.
Eden Park in Auckland hosting the crucial Group E tie between USA and Portugal on 1 August 2023
The Blues, Auckland Rugby and Auckland Cricket all call it home while the all-conquering All Blacks have made it a feared arena for touring sides to visit, having not been beaten at Eden Park since 1994.
It is also notable for having hosted the 1987 and 2011 Rugby World Cup finals.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 11:05
Brisbane Stadium, Queensland, Australia
Also known as Lang Park or the Suncorp Stadium and nicknamed “The Cauldron”, this multipurpose arena in the Brisbane suburb of Milton was opened in 1914 and has a capacity of 56,851.
Often used for rugby league and union, it is home to the Brisbane Broncos, the Dolphins, the Queensland Reds and the Queensland Maroons, as well as the A-League football side Brisbane Roar.
Upcoming fixtures (all kick-off times given in GMT)
Mike Jones4 August 2023 11:00
Match 49: Switzerland vs Spain (06:00, Auckland)
Match 50: Japan vs Norway (09:00, Wellington)
Match 51: Netherlands vs South Africa (03:00, Sydney)
Match 52: Sweden vs United States (10:00, Melbourne)
Match 54: England vs Nigeria (08:30, Brisbane)
Match 53: Australia vs Denmark (11:30, Sydney)
Match 56: Colombia vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne)
Match 55: France vs Morocco (12:00, Adelaide)
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:54
It is far too easy to fall into the trap of viewing this England team through rose-tinted glasses: this is a team who win games and have fun while doing so.
After all, the Lionesses are the team who scored 20 against Latvia; the team who danced past Luxembourg and North Macedonia as they found a way to double figures; the team who made a mockery of any suggestion Norway were a top team with their 8-0 victory at the Euros.
In recent months that hasn’t been the case — two wingers would charge up the flanks and cross towards Alessia Russo, if couldn’t can’t find a cross then they’d try and cut inside. Rinse and repeat. It hadn’t taken much of late for teams to sit back and stifle England – the code had been cracked and the attack was neutered.
It’s a good job, then, that Sarina Wiegman has stumbled across a way forward. Keira Walsh’s injury forced her to change things up and she took the chance to be radical – if you’re having to find a way to reinvent your entire midfield then why not give everything a rethink?
Playing a winger as a striker will fly under the radar if you leave everybody else wracking their brains over how to adapt to an entirely different formation.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:48
Rip it up and start again: if Keira Walsh’s injury spelled the end of something at the Women’s World Cup, it only did for England’s starting formation.
Against China, Sarina Wiegman made her most dramatic change as Lionesses manager yet, switching to a 3-5-2 system to counter the blow of losing their key midfielder. In doing so, Wiegman created something new, unlocking England’s best performance in months.
The Lionesses looked like themselves again, and while England’s 6-1 win against China made sure of their progress to the last-16 as Group D winners, as much focus will be on how Wiegman has recalibrated and recharged her side ahead of the knockout stages.
After two 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark there was an element of danger coming into the decider, but from the opening moments, the tempo and fluidity of England’s performance erased any doubts.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:41
England’s head coach, Sarina Wiegman, is treading new ground.
She led the Lionesses to victory at the European Championships through a well-drilled and finely honed formation that never changed. England names the same starting XI in every game of that tournament and went on to win.
Things have been starkly different in this campaign. Three games in and Wiegman has changed the starting line-up three times. The most recent switches also came with a change in formation.
The Lionesses moved away from the 4-2-3-1 of the opening two matches and employed and fluid 3-5-2 against China which allowed them to dominate and notch up six goals.
After the match, Wiegman praised her players for being so adaptable. Here’s what she said:
Wiegman hails England’s adaptability after tactics change sparks big win over China
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:34
What is England’s potential path to the final?
England vs Nigeria (08:30, Brisbane) – Live on BBC One
(England / Nigeria) vs (Jamaica vs Colombia) (11:30, Sydney)
(England / Nigeria / Jamaica / Colombia) vs (Australia / Denmark / France / Morocco) (11:00, Sydney)
20 August: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney) – final
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:27
What were England’s group results?
The Lionesses made it out of Group D with a maximum tally of nine points from nine but they made tough work of the earlier games.
A retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway was the difference between them and Haiti in the opening fixture before Lauren James singlehandedly helped the Lionesses get past Denmark.
Things finally clicked into place for the final match versus China as a change in formation unlocked the potential of England’s blistering attacking talent.
Here are all of the Lionesses’ group stage results:
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:20
Lauren James inspired England to a thrilling Women’s World Cup victory over China and now the Lionesses are into the knock-out stages of the tournament.
The Chelsea forward has produced some spectacular strikes already down under, with England rebounding from the injury loss of Keira Walsh.
Sarina Wiegman has reshuffled the pack spectacularly and England have regained their confidence, particularly in front of goal.
Who are England playing next at the World Cup?
The Lionesses finished top of Group D with three victories from three games against Haiti, Denmark and China.
The Lionesses play Nigeria, the runners-up from Group B, in Brisbane next. The last 16 tie is on Monday 7 August at 8:30am BST.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:14
Women’s World Cup 2023: A guide to the stadiums hosting knockout stage clashes in Australia and New Zealand
Women’s World Cup 2023: A guide to the stadiums hosting knockout stage clashes in Australia and New Zealand
Women’s World Cup 2023: A guide to the stadiums hosting knockout stage clashes in Australia and New Zealand
Women’s World Cup 2023: Full Round of 16 schedule (all times BST)
England’s attack goes from tired to inspired as new-look front three devastates China
Sarina Wiegman’s brave switch solves England’s Keira Walsh problem at Women’s World Cup
Women’s World Cup 2023: Sarina Wiegman hails England’s adaptability after win over China
Women’s World Cup 2023: England’s route to the final
Women’s World Cup 2023: Lionesses group stage results
When do England play next? Women’s World Cup fixtures and route to the final
Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia
Also known as Coopers Stadium, the home of A-League side Adelaide United was first opened in 1960 and is one of the smaller venues hosting games at the the World Cup with a crowd capacity of just 13,327.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 11:10
Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand’s national stadium was opened in 1900 and has a capacity of 40,536. It is primarily used for rugby union fixtures in winter and cricketing Tests in summer.
Eden Park in Auckland hosting the crucial Group E tie between USA and Portugal on 1 August 2023
The Blues, Auckland Rugby and Auckland Cricket all call it home while the all-conquering All Blacks have made it a feared arena for touring sides to visit, having not been beaten at Eden Park since 1994.
It is also notable for having hosted the 1987 and 2011 Rugby World Cup finals.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 11:05
Brisbane Stadium, Queensland, Australia
Also known as Lang Park or the Suncorp Stadium and nicknamed “The Cauldron”, this multipurpose arena in the Brisbane suburb of Milton was opened in 1914 and has a capacity of 56,851.
Often used for rugby league and union, it is home to the Brisbane Broncos, the Dolphins, the Queensland Reds and the Queensland Maroons, as well as the A-League football side Brisbane Roar.
Upcoming fixtures (all kick-off times given in GMT)
Mike Jones4 August 2023 11:00
Match 49: Switzerland vs Spain (06:00, Auckland)
Match 50: Japan vs Norway (09:00, Wellington)
Match 51: Netherlands vs South Africa (03:00, Sydney)
Match 52: Sweden vs United States (10:00, Melbourne)
Match 54: England vs Nigeria (08:30, Brisbane)
Match 53: Australia vs Denmark (11:30, Sydney)
Match 56: Colombia vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne)
Match 55: France vs Morocco (12:00, Adelaide)
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:54
It is far too easy to fall into the trap of viewing this England team through rose-tinted glasses: this is a team who win games and have fun while doing so.
After all, the Lionesses are the team who scored 20 against Latvia; the team who danced past Luxembourg and North Macedonia as they found a way to double figures; the team who made a mockery of any suggestion Norway were a top team with their 8-0 victory at the Euros.
In recent months that hasn’t been the case — two wingers would charge up the flanks and cross towards Alessia Russo, if couldn’t can’t find a cross then they’d try and cut inside. Rinse and repeat. It hadn’t taken much of late for teams to sit back and stifle England – the code had been cracked and the attack was neutered.
It’s a good job, then, that Sarina Wiegman has stumbled across a way forward. Keira Walsh’s injury forced her to change things up and she took the chance to be radical – if you’re having to find a way to reinvent your entire midfield then why not give everything a rethink?
Playing a winger as a striker will fly under the radar if you leave everybody else wracking their brains over how to adapt to an entirely different formation.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:48
Rip it up and start again: if Keira Walsh’s injury spelled the end of something at the Women’s World Cup, it only did for England’s starting formation.
Against China, Sarina Wiegman made her most dramatic change as Lionesses manager yet, switching to a 3-5-2 system to counter the blow of losing their key midfielder. In doing so, Wiegman created something new, unlocking England’s best performance in months.
The Lionesses looked like themselves again, and while England’s 6-1 win against China made sure of their progress to the last-16 as Group D winners, as much focus will be on how Wiegman has recalibrated and recharged her side ahead of the knockout stages.
After two 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark there was an element of danger coming into the decider, but from the opening moments, the tempo and fluidity of England’s performance erased any doubts.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:41
England’s head coach, Sarina Wiegman, is treading new ground.
She led the Lionesses to victory at the European Championships through a well-drilled and finely honed formation that never changed. England names the same starting XI in every game of that tournament and went on to win.
Things have been starkly different in this campaign. Three games in and Wiegman has changed the starting line-up three times. The most recent switches also came with a change in formation.
The Lionesses moved away from the 4-2-3-1 of the opening two matches and employed and fluid 3-5-2 against China which allowed them to dominate and notch up six goals.
After the match, Wiegman praised her players for being so adaptable. Here’s what she said:
Wiegman hails England’s adaptability after tactics change sparks big win over China
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:34
What is England’s potential path to the final?
England vs Nigeria (08:30, Brisbane) – Live on BBC One
(England / Nigeria) vs (Jamaica vs Colombia) (11:30, Sydney)
(England / Nigeria / Jamaica / Colombia) vs (Australia / Denmark / France / Morocco) (11:00, Sydney)
20 August: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney) – final
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:27
What were England’s group results?
The Lionesses made it out of Group D with a maximum tally of nine points from nine but they made tough work of the earlier games.
A retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway was the difference between them and Haiti in the opening fixture before Lauren James singlehandedly helped the Lionesses get past Denmark.
Things finally clicked into place for the final match versus China as a change in formation unlocked the potential of England’s blistering attacking talent.
Here are all of the Lionesses’ group stage results:
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:20
Lauren James inspired England to a thrilling Women’s World Cup victory over China and now the Lionesses are into the knock-out stages of the tournament.
The Chelsea forward has produced some spectacular strikes already down under, with England rebounding from the injury loss of Keira Walsh.
Sarina Wiegman has reshuffled the pack spectacularly and England have regained their confidence, particularly in front of goal.
Who are England playing next at the World Cup?
The Lionesses finished top of Group D with three victories from three games against Haiti, Denmark and China.
The Lionesses play Nigeria, the runners-up from Group B, in Brisbane next. The last 16 tie is on Monday 7 August at 8:30am BST.
Mike Jones4 August 2023 10:14