Lauren James ‘lost her emotions for a split second’ over red card stamp, Wiegman says
The quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup are set as England continue their preparations for Saturday’s clash with Colombia in Sydney.
After a group stage of shocks and surprises, the tournament has reached its business end with several big names still standing. The Lionesses survived a scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties as Sarina Wiegman’s side reached the last eight, and are now awaiting news from Fifa’s disciplinary panel as star forward Lauren James faces being ruled out of the rest of her tournament after her red card.
The next two days are rest days for the teams left standing, with the action continuing on Friday with a blockbuster pair of matches. First Spain will play Netherlands in an all-European clash, before Sweden face Japan, who have been the standout team at the World Cup so far. It’s England’s turn on Saturday as they face Colombia, after co-hosts Australia play France on what is set to be an electric night in Brisbane.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: When could James decision be made?
A three-match ban would see James ruled out for the rest of the tournament if England were to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final.
A decision might not be made until after England’s quarter-final, however, once James serves her automatic one-match ban.
Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun was given a three-match ban after she was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Canada’s Ashley Lawrence in the group stage, but her ban was not increased until after she had served the first game.
Jamie Braidwood9 August 2023 08:45
Women’s World Cup LIVE: James ‘lost her emotions’
Lauren James had been England’s player of the World Cup but was left frustrated after Nigeria marked her out of the game and lashed out, with manager Sarina Wiegman admitting she “lost her emotions”.
England manager Wiegman chose not to criticise James and said: “She’s an inexperienced player on this stage and has done really well, and I think in a split second she just lost her emotions.
“And of course she doesn’t want to hurt anyone. She’s the sweetest person I know, and things happen like that and you can’t change it anymore, so it’s a huge lesson for her to learn, but of course it’s not something that she really did on purpose.”
Jamie Braidwood9 August 2023 07:59
Women’s World Cup LIVE: England release statement on James red card
After receiving a red card, Lauren James is automatically suspended for England’s next match against Colombia, however her punishment will be reviewed by a Fifa disciplinary panel.
If the forward is deemed to have committed a serious act of foul play, the panel have the power to apply further sanctions.
In a statement, the FA said they will support James throughout the disciplinary process and will be putting forward representation on her behalf.
“Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse,” the statement said. “It is wholly out of character for her.”
Jamie Braidwood9 August 2023 07:14
Women’s World Cup LIVE: James apologises for red card
Lauren James has promised to “learn” from her sending off at the Women’s World Cup – as the England star apologised to Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie for stamping on her back during the last-16 match.
James was shown a straight red card after leaving her studs on Alozie’s back when the defender was on the ground, with the 21-year-old having grown frustrated as Nigeria marked her out of the game.
The forward will be suspended for at least the quarter-finals, with England facing Colombia on Saturday after defeating Nigeria on penalties, but a Fifa disciplinary panel could decide that the act merits further punishment.
Alozie had tweeted “all respect to Lauren James” earlier on Tuesday after appearing to forgive the England player for the incident, adding “we are playing on the world’s stage, this game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments”.
James replied to Alozie’s post and said: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”
Jamie Braidwood9 August 2023 06:29
Women’s World Cup: How many games will James miss?
England are through to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup – but they will be without Lauren James when they play Colombia in the last eight.
James was sent off for stamping on the back of Nigeria player Michelle Alozie during the Lionesses’ last-16 tie.
The 21-year-old, who has been England’s player of the tournament, was initially shown a yellow card by the referee, but VAR recommended a review and the yellow card was upgraded to red after the act of petulance.
After receiving a red card, James is automatically suspended for England’s next match, however her punishment will be reviewed by a Fifa disciplinary panel.
If the forward is deemed to have committed a serious act of foul play, the panel have the power to apply further sanctions.
Jamie Braidwood9 August 2023 05:29
Women’s World Cup: What is England’s path to the final?
England vs Colombia (11:30, Sydney) – Live on ITV 1
(England vs Colombia) vs (Australia vs France) (11:00, Sydney)
(England vs Colombia / Australia vs France) vs (Spain vs Netherlands / Japan vs Sweden) 11:00, Sydney)
Jamie Braidwood9 August 2023 05:09
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Who and when do England play next?
England will play Colombia in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals after the South American side defeated Jamaica 1-0 to set up a meeting with the Lionesses in Sydney on Saturday.
Catalina Usme’s composed second-half finish was enough to send Colombia through to their first ever Women’s World Cup quarter-final, with Jamaica unable to respond after conceding their first goal of the tournament.
Led by 18-year-old star forward Linda Caicedo and backed by a loud and passionate travelling support, Colombia caused a major shock in the group stages to stun two-time champions Germany and top Group H.
England survived a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties on Monday after having to play with 10 players in extra time following Lauren James’ red card. Sarina Wiegman must now wait to discover the extent of her star forward’s suspension, which is set to be decided by a disciplinary panel.
On the other side of the draw, France and Morocco play in the final last-16 tie later today, with a place against Australia up for grabs after the co-hosts comfortably defeated Denmark.
Jamie Braidwood9 August 2023 04:29
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Result and quarter-final fixtures
Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain
Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway
Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa
Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States – Sweden win 5-4 on penalties
Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark
Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) – ITV 1
Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) – BBC One
QF1: Spain vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) – BBC One
QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland) – BBC One
QF3: Australia vs France (08:00, Brisbane) – ITV 1
QF4: England vs Colombia (11:30, Sydney) – ITV 1
Jamie Braidwood9 August 2023 04:07
Women’s World Cup LIVE
Jamie Braidwood9 August 2023 04:01