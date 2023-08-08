England players console Nigeria goalkeeper after winning on penalties
England will learn their quarter-final opponent at the Women’s World Cup as the knockout stages continue today, following the Lionesses’ dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria.
There are just two last-16 ties left to play, with Colombia facing Jamaica for a place in the quarter-finals and a meeting with England in Sydney on Saturday. Both teams caused huge shocks in making it out of the group stage, with Colombia stunning Germany to top Group H and Jamaica knocking out Brazil to reach the last-16 for the first time.
England survived a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties after having to play with 10 players in extra time following Lauren James’ red card. Sarina Wiegman must now wait to discover the extent of her star forward’s suspension, which is set to be decided by a disciplinary panel.
France and Morocco play in the final last-16 tie later today, with a place against Australia up for grabs after the co-hosts comfortably defeated Denmark on Monday. Follow all the latest news and updates from the Women’s World Cup as the last-16 concludes
Women’s World Cup: Colombia vs Jamaica line-ups
Colombia are starting 18-year-old defender Ana Maria Guzman in place of the suspended Manuela Vanegas today. Guzman is the second teenager in Colombia’s line-up alongside Linda Caicedo.
“This is a great opportunity,” Guzman said. “To be in such a national team is a blessing, to give my best for national team and team mates.
“Yes, we are the youngest players, but on the pitch we are very skilled.”
Women’s World Cup: Colombia vs Jamaica line-ups
Colombia XI: Perez; Arias, Guzman, Arias, Ospina; Durango, Carabali; Caicedo, Usme, Santos; Ramirez
Jamaica XI: Spencer; Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood; Carter, Spence, Sampson, Brown; Shaw, Van Zanten
Women’s World Cup: Colombia vs Jamaica
Jamaica head coach Lorne Donaldson says his team are prepared to match Colombia in this last 16 tie when the to surprise teams face off in Melbourne.
Jamaica progressed out of the groups at the expense of Brazil, while Colombia won Group H with Germany getting eliminated. Donaldson hopes his side will perform admirably as they attempt to set up a quarter-final against England.
“We won’t change much, but we will give it a good shot,” he said, “This is like a boxing match, someone will go down. We want to be standing when the game is over.”
However, Jamaica have struggled in front of goal. They have only scored once – in a 1-0 victory over Panama – and it has been their top notch defence which has propelled them to the knockout rounds. Goalless draws with France and Brazil left them on five points and ensured they are the only team left in the competition not to have conceded a goal.
“A lack of goals is not a major concern,” added Donaldson. “We have played some good teams, two of the top teams, we were supposed to lose by six or seven.
“We so have to try to score to win this game, so we will put our best foot forward.”
Women’s World Cup LIVE: James ‘upset’ after red card
England defender Lucy Bronze revealed she made a post-match beeline to console “upset” Lauren James after the forward was shown what could be a World Cup-ending red card in the Lionesses’ nervy last 16 victory over Nigeria.
James will miss at least her side’s quarter-final clash with either Colombia or Jamaica after she was sent off late in Monday night’s knockout match in Brisbane for deliberately stepping on the back of Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie.
Bronze was one of the 10 Lionesses who doggedly defended their way through 30 minutes of extra time in the goalless draw before Bethany England, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly wrapped up the 4-2 win on penalties.
Women’s World Cup: Colombia vs Jamaica
Jamaica face Colombia in today’s Women’s World Cup last-16 clash, but manager Lorne Donaldson revealed the teams have crossed paths before at the tournament…. at a Sydney nightclub.
“I was in Sydney, our first game … we went to a club that night. At the bottom was Colombia partying. And at the top, it was Jamaica,” he said.
“So we went down there, some Jamaicans trying to party with the Colombians and it was great. I think it makes it better that you have countries like this who enjoy life first.
“There are more important things in life than football.”
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Former England players react to James red card
Anita Asante, via Radio 5 Live: “I’m really disappointed. One act has kind of tarnished all the good work that Lauren James has done up until this point. She is a superstar and hopefully she will grow from this experience.”
Alex Scott, on BBC One: “When you are having that frustration it is about controlling it. It is having that maturity and experience on this world stage, which she will get.”
Fara Williams: “It wasn’t aggressive, it was violent (conduct) but it was silly and immature. I think it is one of those moments when she hasn’t even thought about it. She’s given her a little touch thinking she could get away with it.”
Women’s World Cup: England players to rally around James
England’s players will rally round Lauren James after her “Beckhamesque moment of madness” in the team’s penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria in the World Cup last 16.
Former men’s national team striker Gary Lineker likened the 21-year-old Chelsea forward’s red card for petulantly standing on Michelle Alozie as she lay on the floor to Beckham’s kick-out at Argentina’s Diego Simeone at the 1998 World Cup.
However, while the former Manchester United star’s sending-off contributed to the team’s difficulties, Sarina Wiegman’s side have progressed to the quarter-finals.
Criticism of James, receiving the side’s first red card since Millie Bright’s dismissal in the World Cup semi-final defeat to the United States in 2019, has been well short of what Beckham received and team-mate Lauren Hemp said she would receive the full support of the squad.
“It’s things that happen in football, it’s not nice to see a red card but I felt like going down to 10 players we dealt with it very well, we were super-resilient and didn’t let them score,” Hemp told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“It’s one of those things. We will get around Lauren James in the coming days, she’s still very young.”
Women’s World Cup LIVE
“When Sarina Wiegman saw Lauren James after her red card against Nigeria, the first thing the manager said to her was ‘it happens’. There was absolutely no castigation, a stance made easier by the player’s immediate apology and the fact England got through.
“It has made the squad’s World Cup that bit more complicated, though, not least because of the curious regulation that James may not even know her full punishment until after the quarter-final. It is a definite one-game ban until Fifa’s disciplinary committee review the moment, which isn’t certain to happen before Saturday.
“One thing that probably is certain is that, for all the obvious comparisons, this was never going to be a David Beckham 1998 or Wayne Rooney 2006. That isn’t just because England won on penalties. We are a long way from “10 Heroic Lions, One Stupid Boy”, particularly when it comes to women’s football.
“One of the most common responses after the game – beyond the question of what James was actually doing – was that she should be protected from the pitchforks that Rooney and Beckham faced.”
That is a good thing, writes Miguel Delaney
Women’s World Cup: Today’s fixtures
The quarter-final stage of the Women’s World Cup is taking shape but there are still two more last-16 ties to play.
Match 56: Colombia vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) – ITV 1
Match 55: France vs Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) – BBC One
QF1: Spain vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington)
QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland)
QF3: Australia vs (France / Morocco) (08:00, Brisbane)
QF4: England vs (Colombia / Jamaica) (11:30, Sydney)
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Nigeria exit with heads held high
Nigeria suffered the heartbreak of a penalty shootout loss to England in their Women’s World Cup last 16 fixture in Brisbane on Monday, but there is plenty of evidence this is a team on the rise if they are allowed to continue to develop.
Through the competition they made a mockery of their world ranking of 40 with a blend of pace, power and organisation.
“They’ve been fantastic the whole tournament,” coach Randy Waldrum told reporters after the England loss. “I said to them after the match we’ve not lost a game realistically (outright).
“We’ve played against the Olympic gold medallists (Canada), the European champions and we kept a clean sheet in both of those games. We played the host nation (Australia) and Ireland, who are in the top 20, and we didn’t lose.
“I hope people have seen that there is talent there and that we have the ability, and with a little structure and a little organisation, and a commitment to provide the resources that we need, hopefully people see that we can be a major player on the world stage.”
