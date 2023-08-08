England players console Nigeria goalkeeper after winning on penalties

England will learn their quarter-final opponent at the Women’s World Cup as the knockout stages continue today, following the Lionesses’ dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria.

There are just two last-16 ties left to play, with Colombia facing Jamaica for a place in the quarter-finals and a meeting with England in Sydney on Saturday. Both teams caused huge shocks in making it out of the group stage, with Colombia stunning Germany to top Group H and Jamaica knocking out Brazil to reach the last-16 for the first time.

England survived a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties after having to play with 10 players in extra time following Lauren James’ red card. Sarina Wiegman must now wait to discover the extent of her star forward’s suspension, which is set to be decided by a disciplinary panel.

France and Morocco play in the final last-16 tie later today, with a place against Australia up for grabs after the co-hosts comfortably defeated Denmark on Monday. Follow all the latest news and updates from the Women’s World Cup as the last-16 concludes