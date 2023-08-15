England “ready to fight” vows Walsh ahead of WC semi-final
Spain face Sweden in the first Women’s World Cup semi-final as both nations go in search of their first tournament crown.
Sweden produced their best performance of the World Cup to defeat Japan 2-1 in the quarter-finals, knocking out the team of the tournament with a display of high-tempo pressing while continuing to take their chances at set-pieces. Centre-back Amanda Ilestedt is Sweden’s top-scorer with four goals so far, with the defender in the race for the World Cup golden boot.
Spain required Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time goal to defeat Netherlands and have navigated a player mutiny under head coach Jorge Vilda to reach their first ever World Cup semi-final. Despite uncertainty off the field, Spain have shone on it, led by Barcelona stars Aitana Bonmati and the returning Alexia Putellas. The winner will play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final.
Follow live updates from Spain vs Sweden as the semi-finals get underway
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
39 mins: Chance! Spain move the ball quickly into the midfield and send it up to Aitana Bonmati on the edge of the box. She spins towards goal, takes the ball to the right and lets fly but pings her effort just wide of the far post.
A decent shot but Bonmati doesn’t trouble the goalkeeper.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:39
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
36 mins: There’s no way through for Spain from this set piece either as Sweden get everyone back to defend the goal. The ball drops to Redondo over by the back post but she’s shrugged off it by Rolfo who belts the ball long.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:36
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
33 mins: Filippa Angedal is shoved in the back and goes to ground. She thinks it is a foul and tries to grab the ball for a quick reset but the referee hasn’t blown the whistle. Instead, beacuase she handled the ball, Angedal gives away a free kick of her own.
Spain curl the ball into the box and recover it for the second phase following Sweden’s clearance. The next cross is whipped in from the right and heads out for a corner.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:35
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
Sweden chip the ball down the right wing and send Johanna Rytting Kaneryd racing against Olga Carmona. Carmona gets to the ball first despite being slightly slower and she knocks it into the path of Laia Codina.
Spain take three passes to get the ball out from their own box and they’re away on the counter-attack.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:32
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
27 mins: Jonna Andersson comes to the rescue for Sweden after Mariona Caldentey flicks the ball into the box. The Swedish defender sees Alba Redondo arriving off her shoulder and ease ahead of the forward to nod the ball away.
Jennifer Hermoso can’t control a header of her own and Sweden scoop the ball away.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:28
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
24 mins: Olga Carmona, having come close with a shot from range earlier, decides to have another go when she gets the ball in space on the inside left. She drills one with her left foot but leans back at the wrong time and skews the ball high and wide.
That wasn’t the best effort we’ve seen in this tournament.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:26
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
Spain come forward this time with Aitana Bonmati bringing the ball inside from the right and sitting Elin Rubensson on the floor. She lifts a curling pass into the box hoping to pick out Jennifer Hermoso.
The ball just drops over the top of the forward’s head though and Zecira Musovic does well to smother the loose ball.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:22
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
18 mins: Fridolina Rolfo goes on an enterprising run after winning the ball back high up the pitch. She eventually gets crowded out on the edge of the box but Sweden come away with the ball.
It’s played back to Amanda Illestedt who looks to float a pass over to the right wing. She overhits it though and sends the ball out of play.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:19
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
15 mins: Close! Ona Batlle carries the ball up the pitch from the right and slips the ball into the box for Jennifer Hermoso. The forward holds it up well before sliding a pass out to Olga Carmona.
Carmona takes a touch just outside the box then drills a shot across goal. It worries Zecira Musovic who leaps to her left but the ball bounces mere inches wide of the far post.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:15
Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden
12 mins: Nearly! Sweden are put under the most pressure of this match as Redondo once again causes trouble on the right side. She gets to the byline and heads a cross from the left into the box. Amanda Ilestedt gets to the ball but fails to clear it properly.
A mad scramble ensues but eventually the Swedes hook the ball away. Spain are getting themselves into this match now.
Mike Jones15 August 2023 09:12