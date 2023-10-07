Wood vs Warrington results are in. Leigh Wood beat Josh Warrington at end of the seventh, by TKO, Saturday night in Sheffield, England, a tussle which screened on DAZN.

Wood, out of Nottingham, used hooks from both hands to stun and stop his foe and retain the WBA lesser featherweight crown.

The feature to the Matchroom card at 02 went back and forth. Wood went back and forth, lefty to righty, staying lefty most of the contest.

He closed the show after Warrington had some decent luck being aggressive and strafing him.

In round seven, Wood boxed smart, on the front foot. He had an extra point in his pocket, for Warrington hitting behind the head. And he decided to go for the kill at the tail end of the round.

A right hook clipped the Leeds man, and Wood felt it. Left hook-right hook-left hook, and so forth, Warrington hit the deck.

He wouldn’t and couldn’t beat a count.

Who among our crew predicted that?

Woods vs Warrington Results: Leigh Wood Is An Entertainer

Wood admitted he wasn’t dominating, and that yes, hits behind the head disoriented him.

Warrington post-fight said “he caught me a good shot, I felt good,” and he thought he was OK to continue.

Promoter Eddie Hearn after the Woods vs Warrington results lauded the atmosphere in Sheffield.

He said this is the last one at featherweight for Wood.

The KO sequence will get re-played a bit:

Here’s what our friends at CompuBox said:

In rounds three through six, Warrington landed 57 power punches to Wood’s 22. Warrington was winning the fight and the seventh round right up until the closing seconds of the round, when Wood unleashed a barrage of hooks that knocked Warrington out and rendered him unable to continue.



At the time of the stoppage, Warrington had almost doubled up Wood in total punches landed and power punches landed.