PERTH, Friday 1 August 2025 — In response to reports that fossil fuel giant Woodside has been hit with mandated orders over decommissioning by safety regulator NOPSEMA, the following statement can be attributed to Geoff Bice, WA Campaign Lead at Greenpeace Australia Pacific:

“It’s unsettling but unsurprising that Woodside is yet again in trouble with the federal regulator NOPSEMA. Woodside’s mess is its own to clean up through thorough, safe and timely decommissioning of its toxic, retired offshore projects. But at this rate, what Woodside calls decommissioning is more like decomposing.

“Woodside’s decommissioning woes are piling up as its safety record and timelines blow out. The latest issues highlighted by the regulator include plastic from its Victorian structures washing up on local beaches, dangerous worker safety incidents, and ongoing issues related to the giant riser turret mooring that sank to the ocean floor near Ningaloo Reef.



“This follows on from troubling reports last week that taxpayers are expected to foot Chevron’s bill for the massive clean-up required of the once-pristine Barrow Island. It has never been clearer that the oil and gas industry cannot be trusted to operate off the beautiful WA coast. We cannot risk similar outcomes at Scott Reef, where Woodside wants to drill up to 57 wells. The federal and Western Australian governments must make the polluters pay for their own full and proper clean up and prevent further risks to WA’s nature by rejecting Woodside’s dirty gas proposal at Scott Reef.”

