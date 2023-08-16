Come for the answer to the August 16 (788) Wordle, stay for the helpful tips and guides designed to show you how to make the most out of every single letter. Just after a little bit of inspiration? You’ve got it. A clue for today’s puzzle is ready and waiting below.

One green… two greens… three… four… fi-oh, not quite. Still as follow-ups to an opening go that was a pretty exciting turn of events. Unsurprisingly, it only took one more to secure today’s Wordle answer and net a fairly quick win.

Today’s Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, August 16

Today’s word is often associated with cleaning, especially the vigorous sort usually done with some sort of brush. _____land is generally found in arid areas and contains mostly shrubs and smaller trees. TLC also had a great song about having none of these. There’s only one vowel in here.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in today’s Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn’t like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you’re new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I’m going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There’s no time pressure beyond making sure it’s done by the end of the day. If you’re struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there’s no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today’s Wordle answer

What is the #788 Wordle answer?

Let’s keep your win streak safe. The answer to the August 16 (788) Wordle is SCRUB.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It’s unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 15: INDEX

August 14: SNAKY

August 13: WRATH

August 12: QUICK

August 11: HELLO

August 10: EMPTY

August 9: LOVER

August 8: BULLY

August 7: BROOK

August 6: POLYP

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it’s your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another “good” guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.