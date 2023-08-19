Sit back and relax, because everything you need to easily win today’s Wordle is ready and waiting below. Find general guidance with our tips and tricks, take a peek at a helpful clue for the August 19 (791) game, or click straight for today’s answer if you’re running out of time and ideas. However you want to win, we’ve got it covered.

Yikes, that was a close one. Today’s puzzle just didn’t want to give up anything without a fight, every attempt to unearth a fresh green letter only leading to more greys. Hopefully tomorrow’s game won’t take me until the very last go to find today’s Wordle answer.

Today’s Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, August 19

This word describes molten rock, but only when it’s under the Earth’s surface, which is why it’s often confused with lava.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in today’s Wordle?

Look out! Two letters are used twice in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there’s one thing better than playing Wordle, it’s playing Wordle well, which is why I’m going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There’s no time pressure beyond making sure it’s done by midnight. So there’s no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank.

Today’s Wordle answer

What is the #791 Wordle answer?

Here’s your first weekend win. The answer to the August 19 (791) Wordle is MAGMA.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today’s Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that’s already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 18: EXACT

EXACT August 17: AMISS

AMISS August 16: SCRUB

SCRUB August 15: INDEX

INDEX August 14: SNAKY

SNAKY August 13: WRATH

WRATH August 12: QUICK

QUICK August 11: HELLO

HELLO August 10: EMPTY

EMPTY August 9: LOVER

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it’s up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You’ll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

You’ll want your second go to compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer.

After that it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.