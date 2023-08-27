Find a fresh angle for your daily Wordle with our tips and tricks, give yourself a helpful hint for the August 27 (799) puzzle if you need a hand, or skip straight to the win with today’s Wordle answer. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it here.

Oh, that’s annoying. I’d have quickly cleared today’s puzzle in just two goes if only I’d swapped one letter for another. Even so, I can’t exactly grumble at a lightning-fast win in three. I hope your game goes as well as mine did and you find today’s Wordle answer in your first couple of guesses.

Today’s Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Sunday, August 27

This word is generally considered the opposite of war, and John Lennon famously said we should give today’s answer a chance while being interviewed in bed. There are two different vowels in here.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in today’s Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today’s Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you’ve already eliminated.

Thankfully, there’s no time limit beyond ensuring it’s done by midnight. So there’s no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #799 Wordle answer?

Stuck? Not any more. The answer to the August 27 (799) Wordle is PEACE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today’s Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 26: CHOIR

CHOIR August 25: OCEAN

OCEAN August 24: WORDY

WORDY August 23: VERVE

VERVE August 22: SPICE

SPICE August 21: BEACH

BEACH August 20: QUEST

QUEST August 19: MAGMA

MAGMA August 18: EXACT

EXACT August 17: AMISS

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you’ll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You’ll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you’re wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you’ll see which ones you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

You’ll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s simply a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don’t forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.