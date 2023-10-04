Push through any trouble you’re having with Wordle today in an instant with our help. You’ll find a good selection of general tips below, as well as a clue for the October 4 (837) game if you need a little guidance, and of course today’s answer, ready to go.

I had a strange case of helpful opposites today. Every letter in my opener I hoped would turn green was grey, while every letter I didn’t seriously expect to be in there at all was the right thing in exactly the right place. And the next guess? A winner, first time. Weird, weird, day—but I’ll enjoy my Wordle victory, all the same.

Today’s Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, October 4

Some sort of sudden rush or gush of liquid could be described using today’s answer. Imagine a hose unexpectedly shooting out water.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn’t like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you’re new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I’m going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There’s no time pressure beyond making sure it’s done by the end of the day. If you’re struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there’s no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #837 Wordle answer?

Here’s today’s win if you need it. The answer to the October 4 (837) Wordle is SPURT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It’s unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 3: WHILE

WHILE October 2: MERRY

MERRY October 1: BERET

BERET September 30: DADDY

DADDY September 29: AZURE

AZURE September 28: COACH

COACH September 27: SMILE

SMILE September 26: LOYAL

LOYAL September 25: ROCKY

ROCKY September 24: RIGHT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it’s your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another “good” guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.