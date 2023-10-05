Need some help with Wordle today? Some days those yellows just don’t want to settle in, or they don’t until it’s too late. That’s where our daily Wordle help comes in. Keep on scrolling and you’ll find all sorts of tips for today’s game, as well as a helpful clue written just for the October 5 (838) puzzle, and the answer in plain text if you need it.

Wow, that was a slippery Wordle. I thought I had the answer every time—every available letter carefully considered, every possibility covered—only to find myself slightly less wrong than I was before. There was no doubt today’s winning word would turn up in time, but it always seemed closer in the moment than it actually was.

Today’s Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, October 5

The word you’re looking for is the name of a loose group, stack, or collective of similar items. Bananas, papers, even people can all be described like this.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you’re new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I’ll share some quick tips to help you win. There’s nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You’re not up against a timer, so you’ve got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you’re stuck, there’s no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you’ve cleared your head.

Today’s Wordle answer

What is the #838 Wordle answer?

Let’s keep your win streak going. The answer to the October 5 (838) Wordle is BUNCH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It’s also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you’re short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

October 4: SPURT

SPURT October 3: WHILE

WHILE October 2: MERRY

MERRY October 1: BERET

BERET September 30: DADDY

DADDY September 29: AZURE

AZURE September 28: COACH

COACH September 27: SMILE

SMILE September 26: LOYAL

LOYAL September 25: ROCKY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.