All the help you need to find the answer to today’s Wordle is right here. Skip straight to a green-filled win with today’s answer, check out our general tips, or find the middle ground with our hint for the October 9 (842) game—it really is up to you.

I just knew when I saw two greens in my opening guess that today’s Wordle wouldn’t take long to clear—and for once I was right. I ended up with a lightning-fast win in three, leaving me plenty of time to bask in my own glory and twiddle my thumbs as I impatiently await tomorrow’s puzzle.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, October 9

If someone is completely honest with you about anything at all, then they have told you today’s answer.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you’ve decided to play Wordle but you’re not sure where to start, I’ll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you’ve already eliminated.

You’re not racing against the clock so there’s no reason to rush. In fact, it’s not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #842 Wordle answer?

Start your Wordle week off on the right foot. The answer to the October 9 (842) Wordle is TRUTH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today’s Wordle, as the answer isn’t likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 8: BINGE

BINGE October 7: VIOLA

VIOLA October 6: CHIME

CHIME October 5: BUNCH

BUNCH October 4: SPURT

SPURT October 3: WHILE

WHILE October 2: MERRY

MERRY October 1: BERET

BERET September 30: DADDY

DADDY September 29: AZURE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you’ll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don’t waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you’ve typed your guess and hit Enter, you’ll see which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don’t forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don’t forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.