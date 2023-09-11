Don’t worry if you’re close to running out of guesses in today’s Wordle, because all the help you need is right here. You’ll find a fresh clue for the September 11 (814) just below, alongside our general tips and advice. And if you need something stronger, today’s Wordle answer is never more than a click away.

Well I got today’s solution, but I wish it hadn’t taken an embarrassingly long time, as well as every go on the board, to do so. I had everything I needed right in front of me quite early on, I just seemed to miss the woods for the trees today.

Today’s Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, September 11

Someone or something that had been around longer than something else could be called the _____ of the two. Or to put it more simply: the opposite of “younger”. There are two different vowels in here.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in today’s Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you’ve decided to play Wordle but you’re not sure where to start, I’ll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you’ve already eliminated.

You’re not racing against the clock so there’s no reason to rush. In fact, it’s not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today’s Wordle answer

What is the #814 Wordle answer?

Why not start the week with a win? The answer to the September 11 (814) Wordle is OLDER.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today’s Wordle, as the answer isn’t likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 10: QUOTE

QUOTE September 9: LUCKY

LUCKY September 8: ROUSE

ROUSE September 7: DWELL

DWELL September 6: GNASH

GNASH September 5: BIRCH

BIRCH September 4: GIDDY

GIDDY September 3: AWAIT

AWAIT September 2: ONION

ONION September 1: SPACE

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you’ll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don’t waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you’ve typed your guess and hit Enter, you’ll see which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don’t forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don’t forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.