Give yourself a helping hand with today’s Wordle—there’s a hint written especially for the September 2 (805) puzzle ready and waiting on this very page. Need something more direct? You’ve got it. Today’s answer is never more than a quick click or scroll away.

The odd collection of greens and greys I’d unearthed around the halfway point of today’s Wordle had me stumped for a while, and I struggled to find the connection between what I’d found and what I could create from them. Thankfully that issue worked itself out before the end and I found today’s answer, but that was definitely a close call.

Today’s Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, September 2

Today’s answer is a common vegetable, one that can be eaten raw in salads, turned into fried rings, cooked as part of a soup, or put to a million other uses. Some varieties are a deep red, while others can be a bright white.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in today’s Wordle?

A letter is used twice in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there’s one thing better than playing Wordle, it’s playing Wordle well, which is why I’m going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There’s no time pressure beyond making sure it’s done by midnight. So there’s no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank.

Today’s Wordle answer

What is the #805 Wordle answer?

Here’s your first win of the weekend. The answer to the September 2 (805) Wordle is ONION.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today’s Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that’s already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 1: SPACE

August 31: BRIDE

BRIDE August 30: AUDIO

AUDIO August 29: CAPER

CAPER August 28: WRITE

WRITE August 27: PEACE

PEACE August 26: CHOIR

CHOIR August 25: OCEAN

OCEAN August 24: WORDY

WORDY August 23: VERVE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it’s up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You’ll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

You’ll want your second go to compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer.

After that it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.