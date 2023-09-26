Win your daily Wordle in a flash with today’s answer—now you’re here, it’s never more than a quick click away. If you’re in less of a rush you might want to take a look at our helpful tips and guides, or maybe sneak a peek at a clue for the September 26 (829) game instead.

Wow, today’s game was a real stop-start kind of puzzle for me. An opening green left me pretty stumped, so it took a few guesses before I made any real headway. The moment I did though it was all smooth sailing. Well, maybe not—but enough for me to figure out today’s Wordle answer before I hit the bottom of the board.

Today’s Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, September 26

Unwavering support defines today’s answer. This is a word used to describe true friends, firm allies, and those who show consistent faith in others under any circumstances.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in today’s Wordle?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you’ve just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you’re here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you’ve already eliminated.

There’s no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don’t need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #829 Wordle answer?

Let’s make sure you win. The answer to the September 26 (829) Wordle is LOYAL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today’s Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 25: ROCKY

ROCKY September 24: RIGHT

RIGHT September 23: CAROL

CAROL September 22: BRUSH

BRUSH September 21: STONE

STONE September 20: SNARE

SNARE September 19: CLOSE

CLOSE September 18: FRANK

FRANK September 17: MUSIC

MUSIC September 16: ANGEL

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it’s up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It’s usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don’t waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you’ll see which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don’t forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don’t forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.