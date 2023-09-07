Save your Wordle win streak in a flash: just click your way straight to the answer to the September 7 (810) puzzle. After you’ve enjoyed today’s win you might want to take a look at our helpful tips or click through to our Wordle guide, both designed to help you make the most of every guess.

Today’s answer only came to me right at the end, after an early green led me down the wrong path for far too long. Looking back I can see it was entirely my fault—I forgot to keep an open mind. Hopefully I’ll remember this close shave when I tackle tomorrow’s Wordle.

Today’s Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Thursday, September 7

If you live in a particular place of any size you could be said to _____ there. Alternatively, today’s answer can also describe mulling over or lingering on a single thought or idea.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in today’s Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you’re new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I’ll share some quick tips to help you win. There’s nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You’re not up against a timer, so you’ve got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you’re stuck, there’s no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you’ve cleared your head.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #810 Wordle answer?

Here, you might need this. The answer to the September 7 (810) Wordle is DWELL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It’s also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you’re short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

September 6: GNASH

GNASH September 5: BIRCH

BIRCH September 4: GIDDY

GIDDY September 3: AWAIT

AWAIT September 2: ONION

ONION September 1: SPACE

SPACE August 31: BRIDE

BRIDE August 30: AUDIO

AUDIO August 29: CAPER

CAPER August 28: WRITE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.