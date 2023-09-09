Refresh your Wordle game with our tips, see a tough game in a new light with a clue written especially for the September 9 (812) puzzle, or skip straight to the best bit with today’s answer. Everything you need to win today’s Wordle is on this very page.

I’m not sure if today’s puzzle could have gone any better for me if it had tried. I found a good selection of yellows, then a heap of green letters, then today’s Wordle answer. I know I’ve had wins turn up faster than that in the past, but it always feels a bit more fun when it flows the way this one did.

Today’s Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, September 9

If you were today’s answer people would say you were blessed or had good fortune. Winning something completely by chance would be considered _____, for example. There’s just one vowel to look for today.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in today’s Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there’s one thing better than playing Wordle, it’s playing Wordle well, which is why I’m going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There’s no time pressure beyond making sure it’s done by midnight. So there’s no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #812 Wordle answer?

Here’s your first win of the weekend. The answer to the September 9 (812) Wordle is LUCKY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today’s Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that’s already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 8: ROUSE

ROUSE September 7: DWELL

DWELL September 6: GNASH

GNASH September 5: BIRCH

BIRCH September 4: GIDDY

GIDDY September 3: AWAIT

AWAIT September 2: ONION

ONION September 1: SPACE

SPACE August 31: BRIDE

BRIDE August 30: AUDIO

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it’s up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You’ll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

You’ll want your second go to compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer.

After that it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.