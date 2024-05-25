The answer for the Wordle of the day is only an easy scroll or click away now you’re here, all laid out and ready to help. Before going for that option you might want to take a look at our general tips, or a clue for the May 25 (1071) Wordle—or not. How you win is up to you.

There was a little slip-up that I could’ve avoided, but on the whole, I’m happy with my run through today’s Wordle. Lots of clues, lots of ideas on how to best use those clues, [insert minor mistake here], win. Job done, tea quaffed.

Today’s Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, May 25

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

This word refers to a giant, or someone or something who seems to be as powerful or important as one. In mythology, Cronus was one of these.

Yes, there is a double letter in today’s puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there’s one thing better than playing Wordle, it’s playing Wordle well, which is why I’m going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There’s no time pressure beyond making sure it’s done by midnight. So there’s no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you’re coming up blank.

Today’s Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today’s Wordle answer?

One weekend win. The answer to the May 25 (1071) Wordle is TITAN

Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today’s Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that’s already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 24: GLIDE

GLIDE May 23: SWISH

SWISH May 22: EXALT

EXALT May 21: DINGO

DINGO May 20: NICER

NICER May 19: HITCH

HITCH May 18: BRINY

BRINY May 17: TUTOR

TUTOR May 16: STALL

STALL May 15: PINCH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it’s up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You’ll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

You’ll want your second go to compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer.

After that it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there’s an E). Don’t forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.