Supreme Court of India Justice BR Gavai in Manipur urged the people of the ethnic strife torn state to work together to restore peace and harmony.

Gavai, along with Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh and KV Vishwanathan, visited a relief camp in Churachandpur district and met internally displaced persons. The judges virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic. Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Justice D Krishnakumar, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu were also present.”The Constitution of India guarantees equal rights to all citizens of the country,” said Justice Gavai. He said the National Legal Services Authority, of which he is the executive chairman, has sanctioned ₹2.5 crore for providing relief materials to internally displaced persons, besides the ₹1.5 crore given earlier. He said that 109 medical camps have been set up across the state to provide basic healthcare services. The delegation of Supreme Court judges visited Bishnupur in state.

The team went to the Sadbhavana Mandap relief centre in Churachandpur, where they interacted with displaced individuals, many of whom have been sheltering there since the violent clashes began in May 2023. Gavai said, “I am confident that peace will return to the beautiful state of Manipur, and the strong Constitution will ensure justice.” They visited the Moirang College relief camp in Bishnupur, distributing essential relief materials to those in need.

Meanwhile, in one of relief camps in Churachandpur, a nine-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances on March 20. The girl had been reported missing from the camp since 6:30 pm on Thursday.

