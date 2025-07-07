WASHINGTON, USA – July, 07th 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The World Bank has appointed Carole Megevand as its the new Country Manager for Kosovo and North Macedonia, effective July 1, 2025.

In her new role, Megevand will lead the World Bank’s engagement in Kosovo and North Macedonia, guiding the implementation of the Country Partnership Frameworks. These frameworks support the two economies in their efforts to create more productive jobs, improve the quality of public services, and foster human capital development, ultimately aiming to accelerate a sustainable growth and converge with the European Union income levels.

“I am honored to assume the role of the World Bank manager for Kosovo and North Macedonia and to have the privilege of serving the people,” said Carole Megevand, World Bank Manager for Kosovo and North Macedonia,as she assumed her position.“The development agenda for these two countries is clear: we need to provide people with opportunities for jobs and to productively contribute to the economies so they can grow and advance for the benefit of entire societies.”

Carole Megevand, a French national, brings over two decades of experience with the World Bank, which she joined in 2002. She has led complex operations across Africa, Latin America, and North Africa, with a strong focus on inter-sectoral development and governance. Most recently, she served as Program Leader for the Planet program in the Maghreb region, based in Rabat, Morocco. She holds two master’s degrees, one in Agricultural Economics and another in Environment/Natural Resources Economics.

