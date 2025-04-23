The World Bank has committed to supporting Ghana in tackling its youth unemployment challenge by backing a new Growth and Jobs Strategy aimed at creating opportunities for over 500,000 young people entering the job market annually.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting at the World Bank headquarters between the Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, and Ghana’s Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The two leaders discussed plans to collaborate on the design and implementation of the strategy, which focuses on job creation, skills development, and inclusive economic growth.

“This initiative reflects our shared priority of unlocking opportunities for young people,” said Bjerde.

“We are proud to work with Ghana on a strategy that will create jobs and build a stronger, more resilient economy.”

Dr. Forson welcomed the support, emphasizing the importance of bold, targeted interventions to address the growing number of job seekers. “This partnership is a major step forward in our efforts to provide decent and sustainable jobs for our youth,” he said.

