A Nottingham woman has achieved sporting greatness in becoming World Conker Champion for the third time.

Hundreds of competitors descended on Southwick, near Oundle in Northamptonshire, over the weekend for the event which has been running since 1965.

Jasmine Tetley won the women’s title and then took on men’s champion Mark Hunter in a grand finale to decide the overall winner as thousands attended the event. Ms Tetley took the title back having winning in 2019 and 2021, but surrendered her crown last year.

She told the BBC afterwards: “There’s a lot of pressure to make that last shot — you never know who you are going to play in the final.

“I’m ecstatic to have won.”

Three in a row: World champion Jasmine Tetley / World Conker Championship

How to play conkers

The game has been played for generations on playgrounds, with horse chestnuts (conkers). However, it was originally played with various nuts.

The modern rules for the championship are carefully curated by Ashton Conker Club.

Players stand 1m apart with a conker attached to a length of string. They try to smash their opponent’s conker by swinging their own nut into it. Players take alternate goes and the game continues until one conker is smashed. If the player deliberately moves their conker while the opponent is taking a swing, then the attacker is allowed a free hit.

READ MORE

Championship rules state conkers must not be tampered with or reused, and that there must be at least 20cm (8in) of lace between knuckle and nut.

Richard Howard, chief umpire, told the BBC afterwards: “Since the 17th Century, conkers has been a game played mainly by children… adults love to play the game [too], but they feel foolish. Now they’ve got a reason — the World Conker Championships.”

And if you are looking to have a go, London’s Peckham Conker Club is a fun and sociable place to start. Their motto reads: “Play wherever / whenever. Play down the pub; play at work; play whilst waiting for the Tube — just remember it’s all about winning — not the taking part.”