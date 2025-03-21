Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the launch of the ‘World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit’ 2025 under the theme “Together Towards Building Global Resilience”. The event will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on April 8-9, featuring the largest international participation in the summit’s history.

The summit aims to enhance international cooperation in crisis management, provide innovative solutions to address growing global challenges, and foster discussions and workshops that bring together thought leaders and decision-makers from around the world.

The press conference also announced two key co-located exhibitions namely: the ‘Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition’, which will showcase the latest technological innovations in emergency management, and the ‘Generation Readiness Exhibition’ dedicated to raising community awareness about disaster preparedness as part of national efforts to enhance readiness and effective response to any future challenges.

Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi, Official Spokesperson and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the Summit, emphasized the UAE’s pioneering role in building a comprehensive global response system based on innovation, future foresight, and international partnerships.

Al Qubaisi said: “This edition of the summit will focus on global resilience-building, leveraging modern technology, enhancing strategic planning, and developing proactive strategies to tackle crises. We will also discuss global best practices in risk prediction, rapid response, and effective recovery to ensure community protection and strengthen resilience against future challenges”.

The summit’s main sessions will cover critical topics, including strategic emergency planning, the role of advanced technology in risk prediction, and the importance of international collaboration to ensure a coordinated and rapid response. The event will also feature workshops, panel discussions, and the signing of cooperation agreements between government and private sector entities to facilitate knowledge exchange and develop integrated global crisis management policies.

Salman Ali Al Salman, Official Spokesperson for the co-located exhibitions said: “The Exhibitions aim to highlight the role of modern technology in improving crisis response and promote a culture of emergency preparedness among the community.”

The summit is set to attract a diverse range of participants, including ministers, government officials, crisis and emergency management experts, representatives from international organizations, academia, and the private sector.

