Soccer fans looking to take in the 2026 World Cup will be able to apply for FIFA’s first ticket draw starting Sept. 10, soccer’s world governing body announced Tuesday in a release.

FIFA did not say when the draw would take place for the tournament in Canada, the United States and Mexico, but said tickets would be released in phases.

FIFA said ticket releases will continue up to the tournament final on July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J., but did not detail how many chances to buy will occur or what the phases will entail.

The organization did encourage fans to register interest on its website (FIFA.com/tickets). A FIFA ID will be required to participate in the draws.

World Cup tickets are already available for Canadians willing to pay a premium through deluxe packages, provided by On Location, FIFA’s official tournament hospitality partner. They start at $2,500 for a single-game package.

WATCH | CBC Sports analyst Chris Jones examines World Cup impact:

Waiting for the World Cup With the 2026 World Cup now one year away, CBC Sports’ Chris Jones examines it’s impact and what it will mean to Canada in this video essay.

Additionally, Canada Soccer is expected to unveil its revamped Canada Red program at the end of July, with membership tiers — ranging from free to $5,000 a year — offering access to a ticket lottery for Canadian matches.

The more expensive the membership, the better the odds of getting a ticket.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off June 11 in Mexico City.

The expanded 48-team competition features 13 games each in Canada and Mexico and the remaining 78 in the U.S.

The 28th-ranked Canadian men will open June 12 at Toronto’s BMO Field before shifting to Vancouver for their remaining group games June 18 and 24 at B.C. Place Stadium.