GENEVA — Prize money across all World Cup disciplines will increase by at least 10% next season, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said Friday.

Superstars in Alpine skiing earn the most – Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt each made a record $1 million in race prize money in the 2023 season – but top racers in ski cross and snowboard disciplines typically earn less than 100,000 Swiss francs ($123,000) for the winter.

“It is clear that we still have a lot to do when it comes to rewarding our athletes as they deserve,” FIS President Johan Eliasch said in a statement.

FIS said it will guarantee a 10% increase and hopes that race organizers add an extra 10% “on a voluntary basis.”

“This is an important step, but only another one in a long way ahead,” Eliasch said.

In ski jumping, Daniel Tschofenig topped the men’s prize money list last season with 372,550 Swiss francs ($459,000), and women’s leader Nika Prevc earned almost 130,000 Swiss francs ($160,000).

The most lucrative venue is storied Austrian resort Kitzbuehel which had a total prize fund last season of 1 million euros ($1.15 million) across a three-race weekend for men.