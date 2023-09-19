FABIO CANNAVARO’S daughter has sent fans into meltdown as she stunned in a mini dress.

Martina donned a tight black outfit and joined no bra club at her father’s 50th birthday party.

Cannavaro was joined by friends and family in a high-end nightclub for a huge celebration.

The 2006 World Cup winner as captain of Italy wore a tuxedo and was presented with a huge cake with a gold ball on the top.

But it was his 22-year-old daughter who stole the show.

Martina showed off her figure in the dress and dazzled in a black mask.

The beauty uploaded several snaps of the evening to her Instagram page, leaving her followers in awe.

One said: “You look beautiful.”

More called her “gorgeous” and “enchanting”.

Cannavaro played for Napoli, Parma, Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid and Al-Ahli in his glittering career.

The centre-back won the Ballon d’Or after leading his team to World Cup glory 17 years ago.

He played 136 times for Italy and is their second most capped player of all-time behind only Gianluigi Buffon.

Cannavaro has gone into management since retiring, taking charge of the likes of Guangzhou, Al-Nassr, Tianjin Quanjian, the China national team and Benevento.

