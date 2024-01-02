Teenage sensation Luke Littler returns to the stage at the World Darts Championship on Tuesday as he faces Rob Cross for a place in the final.

Littler’s latest victim was Brendan Dolan, a veteran darts player who had previously dumped Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson out of the tournament.

The 16-year-old now takes on Cross who produced a miracle display to fight back from 4-0 down and defeat Chris Dobey 5-4. Littler’s story emulates Cross’ who reached the final on his debut in 2018 before defeating Phil Taylor to claim the title.

Elsewhere, Luke Humphries claimed his place in the semi-finals with a comprehensive win over Dave Chisnall. He’ll now be targeting the title after Michael van Gerwen’s shock loss to Scott Williams.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship are being held from 15 December 2023 to 3 January 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship is on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on 15 December and running through to the final on 3 January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Rob Cross vs Luke Littler

Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final