Luke Littler reflects on ‘crazy’ praise from Phil Taylor
The World Darts Championship returns from its Christmas break with a stellar evening session at Alexandra Palace, with defending champion Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler all in action tonight and battling it out for the £500,000 top prize.
Darts prodigy Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round and now faces a winnable last-32 tie against Canadian Matt Campbell. Littler has been talked up as a potential champion and it is perhaps fitting that he shares the stage tonight with Smith and Van Gerwen, last year’s finalists.
No 1 Smith has not played since his nervy opening win against Kevin Doets on December 17 now takes on Madars Razma to headline a blockbuster line-up tonight, while three-time champion Van Gerwen also returns to third-round action against Dutch compatriot Richard Veenstra.
Barney’s silver anniversary: Raymond van Barneveld still going strong
It is 25 years since Raymond van Barneveld claimed his first world title, winning the BDO crown in 1998. He won another three at Lakeside before switching to the PDC and winning another, while also kicking off an enduring rivalry with Phil Taylor which dominated the sport. The 56-year-old, who came out of retirement two years ago, has set his sights on marking the 25th anniversary of that first title with another at Alexandra Palace. A spectacular quarter-final with Littler looms in a potential match that would get the tastebuds tingling.
Will Bully Boy hit the double? Michael Smith eyes more Ally Pally history
This time last year Michael Smith was gearing up to win his maiden world title, triumphing in that memorable final against Michael van Gerwen where he hit a nine-dart finish in the greatest leg in the history of the sport. Things have not gone so well since that magical night at Ally Pally, and he has failed to win any major tournaments in 2023, but Smith has all eyes on winning a second successive crown. He opened the tournament way back on December 15 and should have no problems getting past Madars Razma. Expect him to click through the gears as the business end of the tournament approaches.
Can Littler be the big man? Teenager Luke taking darting world by storm
Outside the darting world, no one had heard of Luke Littler until last week when the teenager burst onto the scene by winning his first two matches at Alexandra Palace. Now, everyone is sitting up and taking notice as he dreams of World Championship glory. Matt Campbell stands between him and a spot in the last 16, but it will be no gimme for Littler on Wednesday night. Campbell beat James Wade in the second round, but has been home to Canada over Christmas, so his travelling may play a factor.
A night at the PDC World Championship: How the darts took over Christmas and New Year
It’s 8pm on the opening night of the World Darts Championship and Michael van Gerwen is sinking a pint to raucous roars at Alexandra Palace. It’s not the Michael van Gerwen, admittedly, although from a distance there is the same pink bald head, the same iconic lime green shirt, and if you discount the slightly smaller, rather rounder frame it makes for a convincing double. Van Gerwen, the three-time world champion and last year’s beaten finalist, does not play here until Tuesday but as the man wearing his costume finishes his beer and the room erupts to chants of “Oooooh, Michael van Gerwen!”, the party at Ally Pally is underway. It is utter carnage already.
Later, Michael Smith, the world No 1 and conqueror of Van Gerwen in last year’s final, will take to the stage at the front of the packed hall and begin his title defence. Smith is returning to Ally Pally for the first time since his victory over Van Gerwen, a match that changed his life and produced the greatest leg of darts the sport has ever seen. Smith’s historic nine-darter in the World Championship final, which came just seconds after Van Gerwen had his own shot at immortality, became the leg that was heard around the world: Wayne Mardle’s iconic commentary – “I CAN’T SPAKE, I CAN’T SPAKE” – helped create the sport’s first genuinely global viral moment, racking up over 30m views on social media.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday (22 December) after he defeated UK Open champion Andrew Gilding to reach the third round, the 16-year-old sensation described what it was like to hear icons such as Phil Taylor talking about him.
“It’s crazy seeing my idols comparing me to the top 96,” Littler said.
What is the World Darts Championship prize money?
That won’t be an easy task as 96 players take part in the prestigious championship hoping for their shot at glory. As runner-up back in January, Van Gerwen is seeded second – behind Smith – for this competition with Luke Humphries third but two-time world champion Peter Wright is already out after being stunned in the second round pre-Christmas.
Other big names to compete are 2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall, while 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler has lit up the tournament with a level of play far beyond his years.
Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship
Teenager Luke Littler will continue his dream World Darts Championship debut when he faces Canada’s Matt Campbell in the third round of the tournament on the first day of action after Christmas.
Gilding, who is the reigning UK Open champion, was seeded 20th and is 37 years older than Littler, went down 3-1 as the teen prodigy showed the greater composure in the first two sets, with Gilding twice missing a pair of darts at double in the second.
Littler suffered a blip in the third but Gilding was unable to take his opportunities and the teenager clinched a spot in the last 32 against Campbell.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Littler said: “When I went 2-0 up, I lost all my energy. When Andrew got the set back I was just thinking, ‘Just try and win it’, because I don’t want to go 2-2 on this stage. I was nervous as it is. I don’t know how I got over the line but I’ve done it.”
World Darts Championship schedule and order of play today
The world’s biggest darts tournament has emerged from the Christmas break and is ready to resume as the best players on the planet go toe-to-toe at the Ally Pally to win the sport’s most prestigious title.
England’s Michael Smith triumphed in the 2023 edition of the World Darts Championship, winning the title 7-4 against Michael van Gerwen at the start of the year to lift the trophy for the first time. Smith is the No. 1 for this year’s tournament just ahead of last year’s beaten finalist Van Gerwen.
Luke Humphries is seeded third, after winning three televised ranking titles over the last seven weeks while two-time world champion Peter Wright began his campaign as the fourth seed but stunningly exited the tournament pre-Christmas.
2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall are seeded fifth and sixth respectively, while 16-year-old darts prodigy Luke Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round.
World Darts Championship 2024 results: Rob Cross eases through
It’s already been a great day of darts at Ally Pally, with former world champion Rob Cross advancing.
Cross beat Jeffrey de Graaf 4-2 and qualifies for the last 16, where he will meet Jonny Clayton or Krzysztof Ratajski.
Scott Williams beat Martin Schindler 4-3 and now meets Damon Heta or Berry van Peer. While Dave Chisnall took down Gabriel Clemens. The world No 11 will face Ricky Evans or Daryl Gurney next.
World Darts Championship: Tonight’s order of play
(provisional star times – all GMT)
19:10 Matt Campbell vs Luke Littler (R3)
20:15 Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra (R3)
21:30 Michael Smith vs Madars Razma (R3)
