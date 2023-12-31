Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler admits he has ‘nothing to lose’ in historic run

Teenage sensation Luke Littler continued his historic World Darts Championship journey by downing hero Raymond van Barneveld to reach the quarter-finals.

The 16-year-old has set the Alexandra Palace tournament alight on debut and is the youngest player ever to reach the last eight after a stunning 4-1 win. He showed maturity and talent way beyond his tender years to get past the five-time world champion, who he used to imitate in front of the television as a three-year-old.

Luke Humphries then clinched a classic that came down to a sudden death leg against Joe Cullen. Both men had darts at winning the match but it has the world number three who managed to get through to the quarter-finals.

Brendan Dolan also beat his second former world champion in three days when he ousted Gary Anderson 4-3. The Northern Irishman, who dumped out Gerwyn Price in the third round, was heading out as Anderson rallied from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 but he fought back to claim the final two sets and reach the last eight.

