Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler admits he has ‘nothing to lose’ in historic run
Teenage sensation Luke Littler continued his historic World Darts Championship journey by downing hero Raymond van Barneveld to reach the quarter-finals.
The 16-year-old has set the Alexandra Palace tournament alight on debut and is the youngest player ever to reach the last eight after a stunning 4-1 win. He showed maturity and talent way beyond his tender years to get past the five-time world champion, who he used to imitate in front of the television as a three-year-old.
Luke Humphries then clinched a classic that came down to a sudden death leg against Joe Cullen. Both men had darts at winning the match but it has the world number three who managed to get through to the quarter-finals.
Brendan Dolan also beat his second former world champion in three days when he ousted Gary Anderson 4-3. The Northern Irishman, who dumped out Gerwyn Price in the third round, was heading out as Anderson rallied from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 but he fought back to claim the final two sets and reach the last eight.
Relive all the action from the World Darts Championship below:
16-year-old Luke Littler makes history as Luke Humphries clinches Ally Pally classic
The 16-year-old has set the Alexandra Palace tournament alight on debut and is the youngest player ever to reach the last eight after a stunning 4-1 win.
He showed maturity and talent way beyond his tender years to get past the five-time world champion, who he used to imitate in front of the television as a three-year-old.
He peppered the treble 20 nine times and finished with an emphatic average of 105.01.
Mike Jones31 December 2023 00:09
World Darts Championship LIVE
Luke Humphries 4-3 Joe Cullen
Mike Jones30 December 2023 23:49
World Darts Championship LIVE
Luke Humphries 4-3 (6-5) Joe Cullen
Cullen starts with a 100 but Humphries responds with a 180. Both players nail 140s next up. Cullen leaves 121 and will have a shot at the match.
Humphries leaves 100. Cullen can’t finish.
Humphries hits treble 20, he hits 20, he hits double 10. That’s the match. The closest of knockout games goes the way of Luke Humphries!
It’s an Ally Pally classic and Joe Cullen is heartbroken. He was immense and just couldn’t get over the line. Humphries has nerves of steel.
Mike Jones30 December 2023 23:47
World Darts Championship LIVE
Luke Humphries 3-3 (5-5) Joe Cullen
Humphries, with a maximum, leaves himself 89 to win the match and he needs to take it. He doesn’t he misses double 5.
Cullen hits two bullseyes but misses out on double 16.
Humphries busts going for double 5.
Cullen hits 16, he hits 8, he misses double 4.
Humphries misses three darts at double 5!
Cullen needs 8, he hits double 4! It’s a sudden death leg. Oh my days!
Mike Jones30 December 2023 23:44
World Darts Championship LIVE
Luke Humphries 3-3 (5-4) Joe Cullen
Humphries nudges ahead leaves 121. He hits treble 20, hits treble 11 but undershoots double 14. Cullen doesn’t hit his own three figure checkout and Humphries gets it.
He tidies up double 2 to break the throw and will throw himself for the match!
Mike Jones30 December 2023 23:42
World Darts Championship LIVE
Luke Humphries 3-3 (4-4) Joe Cullen
Oh my days. Luke Humphries will not go down. He cleans out 86 in two darts with Cullen left with 56. The match is level again and it’s now a three leg shootout.
Mike Jones30 December 2023 23:40
World Darts Championship LIVE
Luke Humphries 3-3 (3-4) Joe Cullen
A 140 from Cullen leaves him with six darts to take out 87. He sets up by leaving 32 and takes two darts, one into 16 and the next into double 8 to move ahead again.
Mike Jones30 December 2023 23:38
World Darts Championship LIVE
Luke Humphries 3-3 (3-3) Joe Cullen
Joe Cullen moves ahead with a 140 and a 143. This is the opportunity. A 60 sees the chance slip away and Humphries leaves himself 100 for the first checkout.
In doing so he saves the match.
Mike Jones30 December 2023 23:37
World Darts Championship LIVE
Luke Humphries 3-3 (2-3) Joe Cullen
Cullen is throwing first and every hold will give him the chance to win the match. Boom!
Cullen hits 19, then the treble and leaves double 20 to take out 116 and nails it!
Mike Jones30 December 2023 23:36
World Darts Championship LIVE
Luke Humphries 3-3 (2-2) Joe Cullen
180! From 344 Humphries hits the maximum and leaves a finish as Joe Cullen continues to struggle. Is the match slipping away from him here?
On 72, Humphries has a dart at tops but misses. A 180 from Cullen puts him on a finish. He has two shots at double 18 but misses both of them!
Humphries drills double 20 and forces the match to continue.
Mike Jones30 December 2023 23:34