Dobey 2-0 Cross (3-2)

The second set starts with more of the same with Cross struggling to find any pattern to his play; his early average is around the 95 mark.

Then, for the third time today, double ten does the job for Dobey, who holds his thrown for leg one – and immediately follows up with a 180 in response to Cross’s opening throws in leg two.

Despite a good marker, Dobey fails to take out double 16, and that might be the spark that Cross needs. He hits the same double to level up the set, and then hits his first 180 of the afternoon.

But wait, here’s Cross again. T20! T20! T19! He’s on a nine!

Sadly, he fails to make it count when taking on the treble 18, but he’s done enough to pick up the third leg of set two.

The fourth leg is where it gets really interesting though – or should that be nervy? Dobey misses six shots at a double to take it to a deciding leg, but Cross cannot capitalise, and, at the seventh time of asking, the northerner takes out D8 to make it 2-2.

And then it’s all about Dobey. He needs just 12 impressive darts in the decider to take out 501 and move into a two-set lead in this first quarter-final.