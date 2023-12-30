LUKE LITTLER goes up against five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld in a mouthwatering World Darts Championship last-16 match TONIGHT!

The teenage sensation ticked Matt Campbell off his hit list with an incredible 4-1 victory in the previous round.

But Littler will face his toughest test yet and Van Barneveld is in good shape after brushing past Jim Williams to set up this Alexandra Palace showdown.

And to end the blockbuster evening session at Ally Pally, Luke Humphries will face Joe Cullen.

Littler vs Van Barneveld start time: 8.45pm GMT (approx)

8.45pm GMT (approx) Humphries vs Cullen start time: 10:15pm GMT (approx)

10:15pm GMT (approx) Live stream: NOW TV

NOW TV TV channel: Sky Sports Darts

Follow ALL the action from Alexandra Palace with our live blog below…