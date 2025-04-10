The inaugural edition of the World Football Summit (WFS) (https://WorldFootballSummit.com) Rabat 2025, held in partnership with Evosport, a subsidiary of UM6P, and in collaboration with the Royal Moroccan Federation of Football concluded after two days of exchanges on the state and the trajectory of football in Africa and its links to global dynamics.

Held on April 9 and 10 at UM6P’s Rabat campus, the summit convened more than 1077 football industry leaders from 70 countries, including decision-makers from 65 clubs, leagues, and federations. Under the theme “Where football innovation meets legacy”, the event provided a platform for reflection on the evolving role of Morocco and Africa in shaping the global football landscape, particularly in light of the continent’s growing visibility ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Morocco alongside Spain and Portugal.

“What we’ve witnessed in Rabat these past two days has been truly historic,” said Jan Alessie, Co-founder and Managing Director of World Football Summit. “The quality of discussion, the level of engagement, and the genuine commitment to collaboration have exceeded our expectations. This summit has not only showcased Morocco’s growing leadership in global football but has created tangible pathways for African football to accelerate its development through meaningful partnerships. The connections formed here between African football leaders and their international counterparts will yield benefits for years to come.”

Hicham El Habti, President of UM6P, stated: “WFS Rabat is a natural extension of our commitment to rethinking development models through knowledge, innovation, and continental collaboration. Football—like science, education, and technology—requires institutions that can convene, structure, and elevate ambition. By hosting and contributing to this summit, we are reinforcing Morocco’s and Africa’s capacity to lead with ideas, shape with values, and build ecosystems where excellence is cultivated and shared.”

The WFS Honors Ceremony, moderated by Mimi Fawaz (MC – WFS Rabat 2025), highlighted a number of initiatives and individuals whose work reflects a thoughtful approach to football development. The Academie Mohammed VI was recognized for its Local Grassroots Strategy to develop Sport. Frederic Kanoute received the WFS Honor for Exemplary Achievements in Football&Beyond for his contributions both on and off the pitch. OCP Group received the WFS Honor for Social&Community Impact through Sport for their transformative community initiatives. The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was recognized with the WFS Honor for Exceptional Development in Women’s Football for their pioneering efforts in advancing the women’s game in Morocco. Finally, the African Club Association (ACA) was granted the WFS Honor for Uniting African Football.

Discussions throughout the two days addressed pressing challenges and opportunities in the football ecosystem. Topics ranged from talent retention and financial models to technological integration and regulatory governance. Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Moroccan Football Federation, presented Morocco’s vision for football development ahead of the 2030 World Cup. Shehu Dikko, Honourable Minister of Sports of Nigeria, reflected on how African football can become more sustainable. FIFA’s Regional Director for Africa, Gelson Fernandes, discussed pathways for strengthening football governance, while CAF’s Director of Tournaments, Samson Adamu, shared innovations in continental competitions formats.

The summit drew participation from organizations such as FIFA CAF, or ECA, government ministers from Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, as well as executives from properties such as LALIGA, FC Barcelona, or even the NBA, who engaged in discussions about cross-continental collaboration in sport governance and development.

Moreover, partners including Royal Air Maroc and TAQA played essential roles in the summit’s success, demonstrating the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing sports development.

The WFS global series continues with upcoming events in Monterrey (June 2025), Hong Kong (September 2025), Madrid (October 2025), and Riyadh (December 2025), creating a year-round platform for the football industry to connect and collaborate across continents.

For more information about World Football Summit’s 2025 events and registration details, visit www.WorldFootballSummit.com

About UM6P and Evosport:

University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) is a Moroccan university focusing on developing solutions to specific continental and more broadly global challenges. UM6P is oriented towards education and research, with strong links to industry, business, and innovation. The university commits itself to empowering a new generation of talents that will build and lead the future of Africa.

EVOSPORT, a subsidiary of UM6P, was founded on the belief that sports serve as a powerful driver of socio-economic impact. The company aims to transform Morocco’s sports industry by accelerating the development of a dynamic and sustainable sports ecosystem aligned with the country’s strategic vision to position itself as a premier regional and global sports hub. Through an integrated and multidimensional approach, EVOSPORT seeks to redefine the sports sector by tackling current and future industry challenges and aspires to become a benchmark in the sports sector through its commitment to sustainable impact, investment, training, and human development.

For more information: https://www.UM6P.ma/en

About World Football Summit:

World Football Summit is a leading international organization for the football industry. Through its platform, we organize events across four continents that bring together key stakeholders from the ecosystem, fostering business opportunities, collaboration, and innovation in the sector. Thousands of professionals representing companies and institutions from around the world actively engage with WFS.