





At the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA), member states approved an extension of the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Global Strategy on Digital Health through 2027. Initially launched in 2020, the WHO’s strategy aims to guide countries through adopting and scaling digital health tools focused on improving care delivery, equity, and resilience. It emphasizes strategic objectives for advancing digital health nationally and globally, including strengthening governance around the technology. It also offers strategic objectives, implementation guidance, and governance tools to support digital health adoption and scaling The WHA also endorsed developing a follow-up framework for a global digital health strategy for 2028 through 2033. In a statement, the WHO said that since the strategy’s launch, numerous progress has been made, including: 129 countries establishing national digital health strategies.

More than 1,600 government officials in over 100 countries received digital health and AI training.

130 member states have conducted digital health maturity assessments.

The WHO has launched the Global Digital Health Certification Network.

Guidance on AI in health has been issued with workshops supporting member states in ethical AI implementation.

Government-to-government collaboration focused on digital health has been established in four WHO regions, with 40 member states joining the Global Digital Health Partnership. “This extension is not just about adding two more years—it’s about accelerating action. With a renewed mandate extending from 2028 to 2033, we are entering a critical phase where digital health must be purposefully scaled and equitably integrated into every health system. From AI to telehealth, we have the tools; now we must ensure they reach and benefit everyone,” Dr. Alain Labrique, director of WHO’s Department of Digital Health and Innovation, said in a statement. THE LARGER TREND The WHO has announced numerous initiatives around digital health. In 2024, the organization released the Digital transformation handbook for primary health care, a roadmap to help countries digitize their health information to improve how health services are delivered. It also released version 2.0 of its Artificial Intelligence in Public Health Readiness Assessment Toolkit, highlighting how countries can gauge their preparedness to implement AI projects into their public health strategies. The toolkit was created in coordination with IDB and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Last year, the WHO also announced the launch of S.A.R.A.H, or Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health, a generative AI assistant designed to provide information on major health topics such as healthy lifestyle habits and mental health. The prototype health AI can communicate in eight languages and is available on any device. It touches on cancer, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.