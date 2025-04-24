Nguvu Collective’s grassroots survey reveals alarming levels of period poverty, especially in rural Kenya

The nationwide survey, backed by KEWOPA and 10 local partners, centres women and girls’ voices on Why Affordable, Quality, & Sufficient Sanitary Pads Matter!

A groundbreaking survey on menstrual hygiene products by global women’s rights organisation Nguvu Collective has revealed critical accessibility gaps that expose women and girls to risks of exploitation and sexual abuse.

Nearly half of the surveyed respondents reported that there was a lack of enough shops in their area selling menstrual products, highlighting a significant accessibility gap.

Disturbingly, one in three respondents reported having personally faced or been at risk of sexual harassment, exploitation, or abuse due to a lack of access to menstrual products.

Titled ‘Echoing Voices from the Grassroots on Dignified Period for All, ’ this nationwide survey studied the accessibility, affordability and sufficiency of menstrual products in 45 counties of Kenya.

Led by five Nguvu Change Leaders, this survey brings the authentic voices of nearly 9500 women and girls from the grassroots, with 50% of the respondents being from rural parts of Kenya.

“A country cannot claim to be making progress in menstrual health & equity if its policies are more ideal than real, more thought about than research-based. This menstrual survey report sheds light on the harsh realities of period poverty, breaking the silence around access, affordability, and stigma. Every voice in this report is a call to action, demanding that menstrual equity, justice, and dignity be prioritised by our duty bearers.”, – Nguvu Change Leaders Frida Karani, Harriet Afandi, Veronica Mwende and Amina Guyo, who were the architects of this survey, said.

This 5-month-long survey, conducted from October 2024 to February 2025, has been supported by the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) and more than 10 other local partners.

“Through this pathbreaking survey, Nguvu Change Leaders have amplified the voices of menstruating women and girls in Kenya, reiterating that access to quality and sufficient menstrual products must be prioritized in legislation. With KEWOPA’s support, we urge the National Assembly to act on these findings. Passing the Provision of Sanitary Towels Bill is one strong step towards closing the period poverty gap and safeguarding the reproductive and mental health of women and girls across Kenya”, – said Preethi Herman, CEO of Nguvu Collective.

The survey interviewed recipients of sanitary pads from the government’s Sanitary Towels Program over the sufficiency.

41% of them mentioned the supply was insufficient,

35% indicated they had not received pads through this program, and

Only 23.2% felt the supply was adequate.

“In 2022, the Auditor General’s report on the Provision of Sanitary Towels to Girls in Public Primary Schools highlighted inefficiencies in distribution. This research, conducted with the support of KEWOPA and grassroots partners, confirms that quality, affordability, and sufficiency are major concerns. The findings highlight the harsh reality that when menstrual products are out of reach, the dignity and safety of women and girls are compromised. We cannot continue failing our girls; that’s why KEWOPA proudly stands with Change Leaders and the Nguvu Collective in pushing for policies that will prioritise dignity, access, and equity in menstrual health.” KEWOPA Chairperson and Kajiado MP, Hon. Leah Sankaire.

The top-level survey findings are:



Accessibility: 46% of respondents reported insufficient availability of menstrual products in their area.

Exploitation. About 34% of respondents reported experiencing or being at risk of sexual harassment, exploitation, or abuse due to a lack of menstrual products. Among them, 13% faced it frequently, while 21% experienced it at least once.

Quality of menstrual products: Absorbency (53%), comfort (48%) and skin sensitivity (44%) were identified as top priorities, outweighing concerns such as price, eco-friendliness, adhesive quality and odour control.

Menstrual health knowledge: 58% of respondents considered school-based menstrual health education programmes the most effective way to improve awareness.

Nguvu Collective plans to present these findings and recommendations to key stakeholders, including nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, sponsor of the Provision of Sanitary Towels Bill, 2024, in Parliament. They will also engage with the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA), the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage to discuss collaborative efforts and policy interventions that ensure the provision of free, quality, and sufficient sanitary towels in public institutions and correctional facilities.