World Mobile, a decentralized wireless (DeWi) network has announced the introduction of its app to the Google Play Store. According to the August 22 announcement, the app is now available to users in the United States (US), the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Tanzania. Noteworthy that it is currently available in Zanzibar.

While its DeWi Services were yet in the beta testing phase, World Mobile sought to bridge the gap between major telecommunication companies and many so-called underserved regions. And so, its services were tested in some African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, and Mozambique, to bring mobile connectivity and availability to those places.

To do this, World Mobile sought to promote a blockchain-based sharing system it supports through its native token, World Mobile Token (WMT), and other Cardano-based tokens.

With its updated app that has now been launched on Google Play, World Mobile is combining its existing infrastructure with some alternative technology solutions to serve users. However, features on the app might vary according to the geographic location where it is being deployed. In a statement, the company wrote:

“It’s important to note that while this release introduces an array of exciting features, not all functions will be universally available due to the varying regulatory frameworks in different countries.”

World Mobile Taps AI Firm SingularityNET

In one of the latest developments around World Mobile, the company has struck a partnership deal with artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics firm SingularityNET.

According to a recent blog post, the partnership will help the platform in its quest to develop and manage customer service solutions.

But more importantly, the company expects that the partnership will help it to explore AI and blockchain technology. Especially as they relate to lending services or credit approval services. By linking up with SingularityNET, World Mobile hopes to create a lending service that will take, into full account, a user’s payment history and reputation.

