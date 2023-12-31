Worldcoin (WLD), the brainchild of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has experienced a significant level of positive traction in the past month. Notably, Worldcoin gained by over 50% in mid-December to attain an all-time high of $4.6. Although the token soon fell from these heights trading at $3.35 on December 25, it appears that WLD may be gathering momentum for another bullish breakout.

Singapore Launch, Among Others Spurs Interest In Worldcoin

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Worldcoin has gained by 9.68% in the last seven days, signifying a steady rise in buying pressure from investors in the WLD market.

Using data from IntoTheBlock, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has given more insight into this bullish trend. On December 30, he shared via X that the number of WLD whales in possession of 10,000 to 100,000 WLD rose by 16.33% in the last week. Interestingly, this price increase and network growth occurred a few days after Worldcoin announced its expansion into the crypto-friendly nation of Singapore.

#Worldcoin | The number of #WLD whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 $WLD has increased by 16.33% over the past week! pic.twitter.com/ps9xzcMtVd — Ali (@ali_charts) December 30, 2023

In a blog post on December 27, the crypto project stated that it had successfully set up physical screening locations in the Asian nation allowing interested users to undergo the World ID verification process and join its growing network.

Beyond Singapore, Worldcoin also shared that it has registered an increased presence in several nations in the last month. These include Spain, Germany, Chile, and Japan. Notably, in Argentina, the crypto project recorded a national record of over 10,000 World ID verifications in a single day. Apparently, these multiple strides appear to have increased investor confidence in Worldcoin, as indicated in the price action stated above.

WLD Price Prediction

Based on recent developments surrounding Worldcoin, the token seems poised for a major boost in adoption which could translate into a price rise over the next few weeks. Aside from its expansion into new nations, the launch of the World ID 2.0 in mid-December, which introduced integrations with various Apps such as Reddit, Shopify, and Telegram, is also regarded as a positive development by the project’s growing number of users.

Interestingly, Martinez predicts that WLD could soon experience an 80% rally based on chart indicators alone. If this projection proves true, the altcoin could trade as high as $6.30.

However, despite all these indications, it must be noted that Worldcoin remains under heavy regulatory scrutiny in some nations due to privacy concerns in regard to user data.

Worldcoin operations have been actively suspended in Kenya and are under investigation in Germany and the United Kingdom. In fact, the crypto project recently halted its orb verification service in Brazil, France, and India although citing a “limited time access” on the screening orbs provided in these markets.

At the time of writing, WLD trades around $3.73 with a 3.90% gain on the last day. In tandem, The token’s daily trading volume increased by 83.12% and is valued at $197.52 million.

WLD trading at $3.75 on the daily chart | Source: WLDUSDT chart on Tradingview.com

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.