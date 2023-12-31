WLD price up 10% as Worldcoin opens verification in Singapore.

Worldcoin has also seen its World ID-compatible wallet surpass 5 million users and 30 million transactions.

Worldcoin price rose to a new all-time high of $4.69 on December 17.

Worldcoin (WLD) has increased by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, hitting highs of $3.96 as bulls attempt to reclaim the $4.00 area. WLD was changing hands around $3.81 with gains over the past 30 days at 55%.

According to CoinGecko data, the WLD price at the time of writing was about 18% from the ATH of $4.69 reached on December 17.

Worldcoin expansion continues with Singapore launch

The latest upside for WLD comes after the recent World ID 2.0 launch and the open sourcing of the Worldcoin iris recognition pipeline. World ID 2.0 introduced Apps, allowing for integrations with the likes of Reddit, Shopify, and Telegram for online accounts verification.

On December 27, Worldcoin announced that its World ID verification was now open for the public in Singapore. The announcement highlighted the project’s continued expansion across Asia, Europe and South America. Worldcoin revealed over 200,000 Chileans signed up for World ID after the project’s launch in the country.

Orb verifications were however recently halted in Brazil, to add to hurdles faced in Kenya, Germany and France. But while Worldcoin still faces regulatory scrutiny across various jurisdictions around the world, its growth metrics are positive.

Notably, the blockchain platform’s wallet World App has crossed the 5 million user mark. By mid-December, Worldcoin’s weekly active users count was 1 million.

The project, which launched in July, has also seen over 30 million transactions and counts 350,000 active daily users.