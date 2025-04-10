The world’s 10 richest people had a combined $135.33 billion rally in the stock market on Wednesday.
Stocks surged after Trump said he’d rolled back tariff plans that had caused the market to plunge.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg gained $80 billion alone — but they’re still down over the past year.
The world’s richest people saw their net worth once again skyrocket as the stock market surged on Wednesday following the news that President Donald Trump had rolled back his aggressive tariff plan that had, in recent weeks, sent the market into a tailspin.
Together, the top 10 wealthiest people saw a combined $135.33 billion rally in their personal fortunes on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire index.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw the largest single-day gains, raking in $35.9 billion alone, and French billionaire Bernard Arnault was the only one of the top 10 to keep registering losses, slipping down the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index list with a $5.7 billion loss. He’s also the only non-American on the list.
Still, while Wednesday’s market rally reshuffled the rankings, the world’s wealthiest people have lost a combined $244.36 billion so far this year.
Here’s where their fortunes stood after Wednesday’s market close, according to the index.
Net worth: $326 billion
1-day change: up $35.9 billion
Year-to-date change: down $107 billion
Of the top 10 list’s names, Elon Musk gained the most on Wednesday, seeing personal gains of $35.9 billion during the market rally. Year to date, he’s still registering $107 billion in losses.
While his net worth has fluctuated wildly in recent months, Musk has maintained his status as the world’s richest person despite facing increasing anger for his proximity to the White House’s DOGE agency, which has spearheaded cost-cutting across the federal government, and public backlash against Tesla. The backlash coincided with a downturn in the electric vehicle company’s stock.
Musk’s wealth stems primarily from his stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. His other businesses include Neuralink, X, The Boring Company, and xAI.
Net worth: $210 billion
1-day change: up $18.5 billion
Year-to-date change: down $28.7 billion
Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, who stepped down as CEO in 2021, saw his personal wealth increase by $18.5 billion on Wednesday — though he’s still down to $28.7 billion this year.
In addition to his role at Amazon, Bezos also owns The Washington Post, which he purchased in 2013. The news outlet has seen an exodus of subscribers in recent months as Bezos has ordered the paper’s editors not to make a presidential endorsement, and announced that the paper’s op-ed pages would only publish viewpoints that support “personal liberties and free markets.”
Net worth: $207 billion
1-day change: up $25.8 billion
Year-to-date change: down $723 million
Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth jumped $25.8 billion on Wednesday, has registered the least amount of losses so far of any billionaire on the top 10 list — only having lost $723 million.
Zuckerberg is the cofounder and CEO of Meta Platforms, the social media giant that owns Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads.
Net worth: $162 billion
1-day change: up $8.12 billion
Year-to-date change: up $20 billion
Warren Buffett, 94, is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and the only member of the top 10 list to have consistently made gains this year. He’s up $8.12 billion as of Wednesday, and $20 billion so far in 2025.
Buffet’s conglomerate holds multibillion-dollar stakes in public companies such as Apple and American Express. His ability to withstand market crashes has earned him a reputation as a legendary investor.
Net worth: $159 billion
1-day change: up $15.5 billion
Year-to-date change: down $32.7 billion
Larry Ellison, a major investor in Tesla, is also the cofounder and chief technology officer of Oracle, among the world’s biggest software and cloud computing companies. His year-to-date losses of $32.7 billion were buoyed by his $15.5 billion gains on Wednesday.
Business Insider previously reported that Ellison, along with OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, is spearheading Project Stargate, a $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative supported by Trump.
Net worth: $152 billion
1-day change: up $4.81 billion
Year-to-date change: down $6.64 billion
Bill Gates, the cofounder of Microsoft, stepped down from the tech company’s board in 2020 and now owns only a small percentage of its shares.
He saw relatively modest gains compared to others on the top 10 list with a $4.81 billion net worth increase on Wednesday, bringing his year-to-date losses to $6.64 billion.
Gates now spends the majority of his public life promoting the Gates Foundation, a philanthropic endeavor supporting global health, education, and climate initiatives.
Net worth: $148 billion
1-day change: down $5.7 billion
Year-to-date change: down $28.4 billion
Bernard Arnault is the chairman and CEO of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods conglomerate that owns more than 75 brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Moët & Chandon.
Arnault was the only one of the world’s richest people to register further losses after Trump rolled back his tariff plan, losing $5.7 billion on Wednesday, and bringing his total year-to-date losses to $28.4 billion.
Net worth: $142 billion
1-day change: up $11 billion
Year-to-date change: down $25.8 billion
Google cofounder Larry Page remains a board member and major shareholder of its parent company, Alphabet, after stepping down as Alphabet’s CEO in 2019.
Page’s life and finances have been overseen by wealth manager Wayne Osborne since 2012. Though he’s registered $25.8 billion in losses so far this year, Wednesday’s rally saw Page’s net worth increase by $11 billion.
Net worth: $136 billion
1-day change: up $11.2 billion
Year-to-date change: down $10.1 billion
Microsoft’s former CEO, Steve Ballmer, remains one of the company’s largest individual shareholders with an estimated 4% stake in the tech giant. His net worth on Wednesday increased by $11.2 billion, offsetting the $10.1 billion in losses he has seen so far this year.
Ballmer also owns the Los Angeles Clippers, an NBA team Forbes values at $5.5 billion, which he purchased in 2014 for $2 billion.
Net worth: $134 billion
1-day change: up $10.2 billion
Year-to-date change: down $24.3 billion
Like Page, most of Sergey Brin’s net worth is tied to Alphabet stock. The Google cofounder played a key role in developing its early search algorithms, and, though he stepped down as the company’s president in 2019, he retains a significant amount of Class B shares.
The billionaire, whose net worth jumped by $10.2 billion on Wednesday alone, recently made headlines suggesting current Google employees work 60 hours a week to boost production.
