Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg saw their net worths surge after Trump said he’d rolled back tariff plans that had caused the market to plunge — but their wealth is still down so far this year. Derek French/BI; Scott Olson/Getty Images; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times; Reuters/Manuel Orbegozo; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The world’s 10 richest people had a combined $135.33 billion rally in the stock market on Wednesday.

Stocks surged after Trump said he’d rolled back tariff plans that had caused the market to plunge.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg gained $80 billion alone — but they’re still down over the past year.

The world’s richest people saw their net worth once again skyrocket as the stock market surged on Wednesday following the news that President Donald Trump had rolled back his aggressive tariff plan that had, in recent weeks, sent the market into a tailspin.

Together, the top 10 wealthiest people saw a combined $135.33 billion rally in their personal fortunes on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire index.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw the largest single-day gains, raking in $35.9 billion alone, and French billionaire Bernard Arnault was the only one of the top 10 to keep registering losses, slipping down the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index list with a $5.7 billion loss. He’s also the only non-American on the list.

Still, while Wednesday’s market rally reshuffled the rankings, the world’s wealthiest people have lost a combined $244.36 billion so far this year.

Here’s where their fortunes stood after Wednesday’s market close, according to the index.

Net worth: $326 billion

1-day change: up $35.9 billion

Year-to-date change: down $107 billion

Elon Musk’s net worth rose $35.9 billion on Wednesday, the largest gains of any of the top 10 wealthiest people. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Of the top 10 list’s names, Elon Musk gained the most on Wednesday, seeing personal gains of $35.9 billion during the market rally. Year to date, he’s still registering $107 billion in losses.

While his net worth has fluctuated wildly in recent months, Musk has maintained his status as the world’s richest person despite facing increasing anger for his proximity to the White House’s DOGE agency, which has spearheaded cost-cutting across the federal government, and public backlash against Tesla. The backlash coincided with a downturn in the electric vehicle company’s stock.

Musk’s wealth stems primarily from his stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. His other businesses include Neuralink, X, The Boring Company, and xAI.

Net worth: $210 billion

1-day change: up $18.5 billion

Year-to-date change: down $28.7 billion

Jeff Bezos’ net worth increased to $210 billion following Trump’s tariff reversal. Kevin Winter/Getty

Jeff Bezos , the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, who stepped down as CEO in 2021, saw his personal wealth increase by $18.5 billion on Wednesday — though he’s still down to $28.7 billion this year.