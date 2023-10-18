London led Europe in the top 50, with five bars making the list, including two in the top 10 – Tayēr + Elementary at No.8 and Connaught Bar at No.5. Lead by director of mixology Agostino Perrone, the iconic hotel bar is famed for its modern take on a martini (we’ve tried, it’s delicious), as well as slick service and plush, Cubist-inspired surrounds. Satan’s Whiskers in Bethnal Green came in at No.28 and A Bar With Shapes For A Name at No.35, joined by Scarfes Bar at No.41.

Explore our guides to the best London cocktail bars and wine bars.

Check out the top 10 list below, as well as which London bars made the top 100.

The World’s 50 Best Bars – the top 10

Sips, Barcelona Double Chicken Please, New York Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City Paradiso, Barcelona Connaught Bar, London Little Red Door, Paris Licorería Limantour, Mexico City Tayēr + Elementary, London Alquímico, Cartagena Himkok, Oslo

London bars in the top 50

No.5. Connaught Bar – a slick and ritzy Mayfair hotel bar with a fine line in decadent martinis, made to order at your table.

No.8. Tayēr + Elementary – a Shoreditch bar of two halves: head to casual, easygoing Elementary for a quick cocktail and bottomless coffee, and more intimate Tayēr for serious, innovative mixology.

No.28. Satan’s Whiskers – Bethnal Green neighbourhood cocktail bar with grungy, taxidermy-speckled interiors, vintage booze posters and a feted hip hop soundtrack.

No.35. A Bar with Shapes for a Name – a high-concept, Bauhaus-inspired Dalston bar from The Little Red Door’s Remy Savage.

No.41. Scarfes Bar – a plush and handsomely outfitted hotel bar at the Rosewood London in Holborn.