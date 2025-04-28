



Feeling concerned about your heart health but don’t have time for long workouts? New research brings good news for older adults who may lack the time or stamina for extended exercise sessions. Researchers found that just three minutes of moderate activity, naturally woven into daily life, may be enough to reduce heart disease risks and improve overall heart health. Doing household chores or taking a quick stroll around the house might not seem like a significant physical activity, but for many, even these simple movements tend to decrease with age. The decline in incidental activities or everyday tasks such as preparing meals, cleaning the house, mowing the lawn, or gardening, can lead to a higher risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular issues. Though these activities may not be part of a formal workout routine, they still count as physical activity and play a crucial role in maintaining overall health. A recent study published in the journal Circulation emphasizes how important it is for elderly adults to stay active, even in small ways. To understand the dose-response association of incidental physical activity with future risk of cardiovascular diseases, researchers tracked the movements of more than 24,000 adults for at least seven days using wrist-worn accelerometers. The participants averaging 62 years old identified themselves as non-exercisers. The results were striking: people who regularly engaged in moderate incidental activity had a much lower risk of heart problems or dying from them. The researchers found an L-shaped pattern, meaning the health benefits were more pronounced at lower levels and leveled off after reaching a certain amount. The researchers also compared how different intensities of physical activity impacted heart health. They found that just 1 minute of vigorous-intensity activity, like running or cycling, provides the same cardiovascular benefit as 2.8 to 3.4 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, such as vigorous housework (vacuuming, scrubbing floors, or gardening), or 35 to 48 minutes of low-intensity activity, like casual walking or light household chores. “Collectively, our findings support the integration of preventive strategies aimed at encouraging particularly higher-intensity (moderate, vigorous, or both) physical activity of any duration into day-to-day activities. Our findings may expand the array of feasible and behaviorally sustainable options for cardiovascular risk reduction,” the researchers wrote.