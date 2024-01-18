Opinion

As the World Economic Forum takes place in Davos, Switzerland, a running topic of conversation – some might say worry – has been about a man who is not an attendee.

Donald Trump.

The topic? What happens if he becomes president of the United States again, and the worry some of the elite attendees have about America First.

RELATED: Kamala Harris Admits She’s ‘Scared As Heck’ Of Trump

Elites in a Tizzy Over Trump

So if you’re wondering what keeps some of the most powerful movers and shakers in the world up at night, the answer is the Boogeyman – Donald Trump!

CNBC reports, “Every question I’ve gotten as I’ve walked up and down the [Davos] Promenade today is, ‘is he coming back?’ Tim Adams, president of the Institute of International Finance, told CNBC on Tuesday. ‘So, I think there is a lot of interest in that question and what does that mean, and who would be in the key positions,’ he added.”

Trump got off to a good start this week after winning the Iowa Caucus handily with 51 percent, leaving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, in distant second and third, respectfully.

In Davos, it is reported that most seem to think Trump is a lock for winning the White House in November.

Something embittered former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci dismissed.

Anthony Scaramucci: “The consensus in Davos is usually wrong.” The former Trump comms director is roaming the World Economic Forum — and placing a big bet on the 2024 US presidential race. 🎧 Listen to our interview with him on today’s Power Play ep: https://t.co/znBj1qqnsr pic.twitter.com/WHRgp3uebE — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) January 17, 2024

RELATED: New Poll Shows Huge Trump Lead Over Biden In Georgia

For Many at the World Economic Forum, the U.S. Presidential Election is Already Over

Many in Davos seem to think the Iowa Caucus set the table for how the rest of the presidential election is going to go – which is a rather large assumption, despite what we’re seeing in the race.

And the consensus appears to be that the Democratic nominee, likely Joe Biden, will lose.

CNBC added, “Some Davos participants are already preparing their business for a potential Republican leader in the White House.”

The story continued:

“Considering what happened when President Trump was in office, his main interest is trade. So we have to expect trade issues will be very serious,” Takeshi Niinami, CEO of Japanese drinks maker Suntory, told CNBC on Wednesday. He added his company is allocating more resources to its operations in the United States so it can protect itself against any trade disputes. “We have to produce locally, especially in the United States. … We have scenarios to be able to respond to that leadership change,” he added.

It seems quite unusual for one man to be so powerful, some of the largest companies in the world start to move their operations on the mere chance he will one day take power.

It’s no coincidence that the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos the same day as the Iowa Caucus. They’re the enemies of President Trump and America. Tonight, Iowans will reject the globalist uniparty establishment and put America First by caucusing for Trump in RECORD… pic.twitter.com/gGFVwgsFds — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 15, 2024

It’s a long way to November still in the United States.

But for some elites around the world, the election is already over.

And they are preparing for what they believe to be inevitable.

Makes you wonder what Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley see that the most powerful people in the world don’t see.

