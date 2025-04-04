(Bloomberg) — There’s virtually nowhere to hide for many US technology companies under President Donald Trump’s new tariff regime, the harshest in a century.

After Thursday’s slump wiped $1.4 trillion in market capitalisation from the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) Stock Index, the gauge is down 16% in the past six weeks. The Magnificent Seven even more, at 20%. Chipmakers are in free fall. And there’s little sign the pain will end anytime soon.

China and Taiwan, the global hubs for chip and high-tech manufacturing, got hit with levies of 54% and 32%, respectively. Nascent production bases like Vietnam and India are staring at taxes of at least 26%.

That’s a disastrous setup for companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Broadcom Corp.(AVGO), US technology stalwarts that source hardware components and assembly labor from southeast Asia — and use it to make their intellectual property worth trillions. For years, they’ve woven intricate supply chains that have delivered billions in profits and soaring share prices. It’s a system that can’t be unwound quickly, which means these companies are faced with a difficult choice: hike prices at a time when consumers are stretched thin or absorb costs and watch profits dwindle.

“This is really a worst-case scenario for tech, and I don’t think we’ve seen the end of the selling, since they will continue to suffer until we get more clarity or a change in policy,” said Paul Stanley, chief investment officer at Granite Bay Wealth Management.

Investors reacted swiftly, sending Apple shares tumbling 9.3% Thursday after Trump announced his plan. The drop was the biggest for the iPhone maker since March 2020, erasing more than $310 billion from the company’s market value. A Bloomberg index that tracks the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks sank 6.7%.

An index of chip related companies dropped nearly 10% with Micron Technology Inc. and Microchip Technology Inc. each falling more than 16%. Broadcom sank 11% and Nvidia 7.8%. Amazon.com Inc., whose e-commerce business sells many products sourced from overseas, fell 9%.

Software makers, which have more limited exposure to tariffs, fared much better. Microsoft Corp. and Workday Inc., for example, outperformed the S&P 500 with declines of 3% or less.