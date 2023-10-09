I srael has suffered “the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Israel’s history”, the country’s defence force has said, as the death toll across Israel and Gaza tops 1,100.

Fighting continued in several locations on Monday after Israel formally declared war against Hamas on Sunday, following the surprise attack a day earlier.

Israeli military said it struck hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight on Sunday after 700 Israelis were killed by gunmen from Islamist group Hamas and dozens more were abducted.

It has been described as the deadliest raid into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria’s attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

Israeli air strikes on Sunday hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza. The Palestinian health ministry said more than 400 people including scores of children had been killed.

The Palestinian foreign ministry denounced what it called a “barbarous campaign of death and destruction” by Israel.