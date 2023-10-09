srael has suffered “the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Israel’s history”, the country’s defence force has said, as the death toll across Israel and Gaza tops 1,100.
Fighting continued in several locations on Monday after Israel formally declared war against Hamas on Sunday, following the surprise attack a day earlier.
Israeli military said it struck hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight on Sunday after 700 Israelis were killed by gunmen from Islamist group Hamas and dozens more were abducted.
It has been described as the deadliest raid into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria’s attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.
Israeli air strikes on Sunday hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza. The Palestinian health ministry said more than 400 people including scores of children had been killed.
The Palestinian foreign ministry denounced what it called a “barbarous campaign of death and destruction” by Israel.
Live updates
A recap: What’s happening today?
Israel has intensified its bombardments of the Gaza Strip on Monday as Israeli soldiers fight Hamas gunmen in “seven to eight” places in southern Israel.
Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding more than 130 captives from the Israeli side.
The Israeli Defence Forces said 70 additional militants infiltrated the Be’eri kibbutz, which the military has been unable to wrest from Hamas, overnight.
Israel hit more than 1,000 targets in Gaza, its military said, including air strikes.
The Irsaeli army has called up around 100,000 reservists, and said Israel would aim to end Hamas’s rule of Gaza.
Pictured: Destruction in Gaza
‘We’re fighting for the safety of our civilians’
An international spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces dismissed questions about Israeli intelligence failures and said he is hopeful “other parties will come” into the conflict with Hamas.
Asked if the Israeli security services had failed by not pre-empting the attack, Mr Hecht told BBC Breakfast: “I’m sure this is going to be talked about…but] right now Israel is fighting, we’re fighting for the safety of our civilians.
“That’s a big question which is an important one, but we’ll get to it at some point.”
He added: “The Americans have sent a battle group, a carrier, towards Israel. We are now focused on the south but we are looking up north.
“There’s been some friction on the Lebanese border, so that American statement of sending that battle group here into the Mediterranean is a big thing for us.”
UK advises against all but essential travel to Israel
The Government has updated its travel advice for Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, advising against all but essential travel.
The UK already advised against all travel to Gaza, but on Sunday also added several areas in Israel close to the border with Gaza to that recommendation, and changed its advice for the country as a whole.
The British Foreign Office also asked all Britons in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to register their presence there, so they can be kept updated of further changes to travel advice.
A declaration of war and what prompted it
Declaring war against Hamas gives Israel the green light to take “significant military steps”.
Hamas officials cited long-simmering tensions, including a dispute over the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque sacred to both Muslims and Jews, for its attack on Saturday.
Hamas also cited the expansion of Jewish settlements on lands Palestinians claim for a future state.
The eruption of violence comes at a difficult time for Israel, which is facing the biggest protests in its history over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to weaken the Supreme Court while he is on trial for corruption.
260 bodies recovered from Israeli music festival
More than 260 bodies have been recovered from a music festival in southern Israel after a Hamas attack.
The bodies were recovered from the site of the Supernova festival, held in the desert in southern Israel to coincide with the Jewish festival of Sukkot.
One of the partygoers Ortel said sirens went off at around dawn, warning of rockets, before gunmen opened fire “in every direction”.
Pictured: Residents inspect damage in Israel
Israeli residents inspected damage to their building in the southern city of Ashkelon on Monday after it was hit during the night by a rocket from the Gaza Strip.
‘We will make sure that Hamas cannot govern the Gaza Strip’
Israeli military has said it will aim to end Hamas’ rule of Gaza.
“Our task is to make sure that Hamas will no longer have any military capabilities to threaten Israel with this,” said spokesperson Jonathan Conricus in a video tweeted by Israel’s military on Monday.
He added: “We will make sure that Hamas is no longer able to govern the Gaza Strip.”
It comes after the Israeli military estimated 1,000 Hamas fighters took part in Saturday’s initial surprise attack.
What happened overnight?
- Israeli military says fighting continues in at least seven locations near Gaza and Hamas fighters continue to cross into Israel on Monday
- Israel has called in around 100,000 soldiers, a military spokesperson said
- Fighter jets, helicopters and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight on Sunday
- Oil prices were up on Monday as the violence deepened and raised concerns about supplies from Iran
- Several international air carriers have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas attack
- In southern Israel, Hamas gunmen are still fighting Israeli security forces