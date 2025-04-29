



The materials used to make wine bottles haven’t really changed that much in the last 400 years. That’s when winemakers began using the glass we would recognize today.

One reason for the lack of innovation is that glass is made from natural materials. It is also clean, relatively durable, doesn’t stain or absorb odors, is easy to transport, and recyclable.

Still, only about 20% of wine bottles are actually recycled. That’s one reason some in the industry have called for broader bottle deposit return laws; currently only 10 states have them.

Frugalpac sells wine in a paper bottle. Image source: Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images

Paper bottles reduce carbon footprint

Bottling and shipping wine (and other liquor) in glass bottles is demanding in terms of carbon emissions. The process of creating bottles requires melting materials like silica, limestone, and cullet (broken glass pieces) at very high temperatures, as much as 2,800 degrees, which produces significant carbon dioxide emissions.

The manufacturing of class bottles accounts for 51% of wine’s carbon footprint. Then there is the shipping. Glass bottles are heavy, so transporting them is another demand, accounting for 10% of CO2 emissions.

Some companies have looked at ways to make lighter-weight glass, but these efforts haven’t resulted in much meaningful change.

Now, a British company is offering its bottles made from recycled paper as a way to “decarbonise the food and drinks industry.”

Frugalpac, which makes Frugal Cup for food products (e.g., ice cream) and Frugal Bottles for wine, has a food-grade liner pouch that the company says is five times lighter than glass. Overall the bottles have a carbon footprint that is six times lower than glass.

Target sees opportunity in sustainability

Frugalpac created the colorful paper wine bottle in 2020 and is working with a handful of winemakers in the U.S. to distribute wine.

Until this month, the company’s wine products were available only in specialty grocer Whole Foods. But Frugalpac just announced a deal with Target and will now sell its wine in 1,200 Target locations in the U.S.

Frugalpac’s Collective Good wine line includes a Red Blend from Spain, a Sauvignon Blanc from Chile, a Cabernet Sauvignon from California, and a Pinot Grigio from Italy, all starting at $9.99.

The wineries included for the Target launch were chosen specifically for their individual commitments to quality and sustainability.

Frugalpac says its bottles weigh 83 grams (about one-fifth of the weight of a glass bottle). When consumers remove the bottle’s fiber shell from its polyethylene liner they can put the outer part of the bottle in with the rest of their recycling.

The Target collaboration, which involves 256,000 bottles of wine, will offset 100 tons of carbon dioxide compared to using glass bottles.

“We’re proud to see Target making this commitment to stocking the Collective Good in all their retail outlets,” said Frugalpac CEO Malcolm Waugh in a statement. “It’s a big endorsement for sustainable low carbon packaging that can deliver great taste but less waste.”

Frugalpac also plans to roll out its wines in 500 7-Eleven stores later this year.

